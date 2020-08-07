Pilot of Air India Express aircraft killed as plane with over 191 on board skids off runway

india

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 21:33 IST

One of the pilots of the Air India Express flight with 191 passengers on board which skidded off the runway while landing at Kerala’s Kozhikode on Friday evening has been killed in the accident.

Preliminary images from the accident site showed the aircraft split into two pieces with debris all over the runway and beyond. At least, 40 passengers are believed to be injured and have been admitted in hospital, according to initial reports.

The Air India Express flight AXB1344, B737 from Dubai to Calicut was part of the Vande Bharat Mission, meant to bring home stranded people from other countries amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The aircraft was about to land when it overshot the runway, and broke into pieces. The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall and bad weather in the area. There were 191 passengers, including crew members on board the flight.