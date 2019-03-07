Coaches of Panchvati Express separate from engine near Maharashtra’s Kalyan

Three coaches of the Panchvati Express were separated from the engine on Thursday near Kalyan of Maharashtra’s Thane district, officials said.

The engine of the Panchvati Express, which was going to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from Manmad town in Nasik district, decoupled from three coaches near Patripool between Kalyan and Thakurli stations on the main line of Central Railway (CR) at around 9:55 am on Thursday.

“Engine plus three coaches got uncoupled, leaving remaining 19 coaches behind on the track. However, the coaches uncoupled near Kalyan have now been cleared to avoid the bunching of other local services,” Central Railway spokesperson AK Jain said.

Jain said the engine and three coaches which moved ahead has been stopped at Thane station and it has not affected the other services.

“Around 1,000 passengers travelling in this train are free to take the local services to reach their destination station,” he said.

Jain said that the reason behind the technical glitch is not clear and railway officials are working on it.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 11:54 IST