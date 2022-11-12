'Coalition of corrupt': PM Modi's attack on rivals in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a sharp dig on rivals as he addressed an event in the southern state of Telangana. The Prime Minister kicked off his tour to four southern states - Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh - on Friday as he attended several key events in Bengaluru, including the flagging off of India's fifth Vande Bharat Express train.

"I want to assure the people of Telangana that people looting the poor will not be spared. To avoid action, some people are trying to gang up and make a coalition of the corrupt. However, the people of Telangana and the country are keeping a keen eye on this," PM Modi said in his address, targeting the rivals. "Through Tri-Shakti of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile, we have been able to remove all fake beneficiaries. The poor are receiving money directly in their accounts. Earlier the money and ration meant for the poor were looted through fraud," he further added.

He also made a "personal" request to the BJP workers. "Some people due to desperation, fear, and superstition will use the choicest of abuses for Modi. I request you not to get astray with these tactics," PM Modi said. His remark was seen as a dig at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao - more popularly known as KCR - who has been in the past criticised over superstition.

The Telangana government is encouraging superstition, PM Modi said, charging at KCR as he underlined: “If we have to develop Telangana, we need to keep away from superstition. The people of Telangana want a BJP government which works for every family and not just for one family. Instead of family-first, the people want people-first politics.”

"If by abusing me and BJP, Telangana’s situation and the lives of people get improved, continue abusing us. But if my opposition thinks that it can abuse people of Telangana, that will not be tolerated," PM Modi further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON