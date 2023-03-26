Coast Guard's ALH Dhruv helicopter makes forced landing in Kerala's Kochi

An Advanced Light Helicopter or ALH-DHRUV Mark 3 helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) had to make a forced landing in Kerala's Kochi on Sunday. There were three pilots in the chopper and one of them received minor injuries. The chopper was on a training flight. The forced landing took place when the pilots were testing the chopper. An incident of forced landing of an ALH Dhruv Mark 3 helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard today took place in Kochi.(Source: @defencealerts)

The chopper was at around 25 feet when it had to make a forced landing. The ICG is working towards resuming the operations of the ALH Dhruv fleet.

"An incident of forced landing of an ALH Dhruv Mark 3 helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard today took place in Kochi while the pilots of the force were testing the chopper. The chopper was at around 25 feet height when it had to make a forced landing. The ICG is working towards resuming the operations of the ALH Dhruv fleet," ICG officials said in a statement.

“CG 855, an ALH Mk III based at Kochi, got airborne from Cochin International Airport at about 1225 hours for inflight checks after fitment of control rods on aircraft. Prior to the inflight checks, the HAL and ICG Team had carried out extensive and satisfactory ground trials on 26 Mar 2023,” the Indian Coast Guard said.

“Immediately after takeoff, when CG 855 was at about 30-40 ft above ground, the cyclic controls ( which controls longitudinal and lateral movement of aircraft) did not respond. Showing exemplary professionalism and presence of mind, the pilot with bare minimum controls manoeuvred the aircraft away from the main runway to avoid blocking the runway at the international airport,” the coast guard added.

“He, thereafter, cushioned the landing to the extent possible in order to save the three souls onboard. The aircraft veered to the left and crashed onto the left side of main runway. All crew are safe. The aircraft has sustained damage to its rotors and airframe. The Indian Coast Guard has ordered an Inquiry, to investigate the cause of the accident,” it said.

The fleet of ALH Dhruv choppers has been grounded since March 8 after a Navy chopper met with an accident off the coast of Mumbai.

On March 8, an ALH of the Indian Navy met with an accident off the Mumbai coast. The navy said three crew members were safely rescued by a naval patrol craft. An inquiry to investigate the incident was also ordered.

