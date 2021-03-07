Coast Guard seizes 3 Sri Lankan boats laden with drugs off Kerala coast
- Two hundred kg of cocaine and 60 kg of hashish were seized from the boats registered in Sri Lanka
Three Sri Lankan boats carrying narcotic drugs were seized by the Coast Guard off Kerala’s Vizinjam coast and 12 people were detained on Sunday, a senior official said.
Two hundred kg of cocaine, 60 kg of hashish and some equipment were seized from the boats registered in Sri Lanka, a senior official of the Coast Guard said. He said details will be known only after questioning the detained people.
The Coast Guard did not immediately reveal the market value of the seized drugs.
According to initial reports large quantities of drugs were dumped into the sea when the Coast Guard encircled the three boats. The boats carried 19 people and seven of them jumped into the sea and a search was on with the help of local fishermen to locate them.
Preliminary reports suggest these vessels were bound for Karnataka and Goa coasts. Later all three vessels were brought to Vizinjam.
A spokesman of the Coast Guard said details will be released later after questioning the detained in detail. He said officials of the Intelligence Bureau and other central agencies will also question the detained, suspected to be members of a global drug racket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hasn't Kashmir become paradise after 2019?' Omar Abdullah taunts BJP
- Omar Abdullah chided BJP's Suvendu Adhikari who was quoted a saying the "Bengal will become like Kashmir" if the Trinamool Congress returns to power in the assembly election.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws made for farmers or for Modi’s ‘kharabpati’ friends?: Priyanka Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coast Guard seizes 3 Sri Lankan boats laden with drugs off Kerala coast
- Two hundred kg of cocaine and 60 kg of hashish were seized from the boats registered in Sri Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naidu values researchers for finding tech solutions for dealing with pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seer on fast for closure of all hydel power projects on Ganga writes to PM Modi
- Brahamchari Atmabodhanand of Haridwar's Matri Sadan ashram wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing his fast as ‘tapasya’, a fight against corruption and for preserving the environment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Fire Services plan tech overhaul, reduce response time, improve efficiency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Sex ratio better here': President Kovind praises gender equality among tribals
- The President was on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh. Sunday's 'Janjatiya Sammelan' where he delivered his speech was organised by the MP Tribal Welfare Department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Centre blames polls, public transport for Maha Covid spike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beat up govt officials with sticks, says Giriraj in Bihar; CM Nitish reacts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Covid spike: Crowded public transport, polls to blame, says Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharad Pawar slams PM, says 'he has time for Kolkata, but not for farmers'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha cabinet resolves 16 major decisions under Naveen Patnaik's chairmanship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Topic of emergency should be buried once and for all’, says Shiv Sena
- The Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana asked what was the need to revisit the same topic again and again when it has become obsolete.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India reaches 20 million mark, 1.5 million inoculated in a single-day
- India is behind only the United States and the United Kingdom in terms of the total number of people receiving vaccination, data from the health ministry shows.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah confident of NDA victory in upcoming TN assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox