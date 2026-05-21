Cockroach vs Cockroach: Trademark fight begins to register 'Cockroach Janta Party', 3 applications filed

At least three trademark applications have been filed as part of an effort to register the name "Cockroach Janta Party."

Cockroach Janta Party was founded by Abhijeet Dipke. (Cockroach Janta Party)

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This fight comes after the launch of "Cockroach Janta Party" - a satirical outfit which emerged after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remark.

Also Read | Respect India’s youth, aimed at those with fake degrees: CJI on ‘cockroach’ remarks

The social media accounts of Cockroach Janta Party, also known as CJP, crossed 10 million followers on Instagram, surpassing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Furthermore, the X (formerly Twitter) account of the satirical outfit was subsequently withheld in the country.

The filings with the Trade Marks Registry come amid growing attention around the satirical political outfit. As per a scan by HT, at least three applications have been filed for now.

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Screengrab from the Trade Marks Registry, which shows three applications for 'Cockroach Janta Party' (Trade Marks Registry)

{{^usCountry}} The trademark has been applied under class 45, which covers legal services, physical security services, and personal or social services rendered by others to meet the needs of individuals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trademark has been applied under class 45, which covers legal services, physical security services, and personal or social services rendered by others to meet the needs of individuals. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As per the official website, separate applications have been filed by individuals Azim Adambhai Jam and Akahnd Swaroop, and by a proprietorship - Dipke's Cockroach Janta Party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the official website, separate applications have been filed by individuals Azim Adambhai Jam and Akahnd Swaroop, and by a proprietorship - Dipke's Cockroach Janta Party. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | Cockroach Janata Party vs National Parasitic Front: The new political battle brewing in India

Describing itself as the “Voice of the Lazy & Unemployed,” Cockroach Janta Party emerged after CJI Kant's remarks, calling and comparing some unemployed youth to “cockroaches” and “parasites”, triggered outrage online.

Headquartered “wherever the Wi-Fi works," the CJP launched on May 16 and rapidly took over Indian social media. Founded by Abhijeet Dipke, he stated that the CJP began as a joke and has since grown beyond it.

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