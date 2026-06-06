Coempt gave CBSE cyber certificates that were expired, tied to other client

The cybersecurity certificates the Central Board of Secondary Education accepted as proof that its controversial on-screen marking (OSM) platform was safe to process close to 10 million student answer scripts covered a different client’s deployment of the same software tested on a pre-production staging environment, and, in one case, was nearly two years old when submitted, a review of documents by HT has found. Major protests erupted last month over alleging irregularities in the Central Board of Secondary Education's On-Screen Marking evaluation system. (File Photo/PTI)

The certificates submitted by Coempt Edu Teck, seen by HT, were part of the submissions of the third tender for the OSM system that the company successfully won. Their contents take on significance given what has since emerged about the platform’s actual security. Between February and May 2026 — while the OSM system was being used to evaluate Class 12 answer books and subsequently to host post-result services — cybersecurity researchers reported a succession of critical vulnerabilities that potentially allowed unauthorised access as paper checkers, exposed student marks, answer scripts and, in one instance, could lead to access to critical databases. CERT-In has acknowledged at least some of these disclosures to a parliamentary panel, according to people aware of the matter who spoke to HT on condition of anonymity.

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What the certificates covered

Coempt submitted two security certificates to satisfy the August 2025 tender’s cybersecurity requirements. Both were issued by CERT-In empanelled firms — a credential government procurement rules require.

The first, issued by Prime Infoserv LLP in November 2023, certifies that bput.onmark.co.in — the OnMark deployment for Biju Patnaik University of Technology in Odisha — was free of vulnerabilities as of that assessment. By the time Coempt submitted it to CBSE’s August 2025 tender, it was nearly two years old. The certificate’s own validity clause states it lapses on application changes or after one year.

The second, issued by A3S Tech & Company in October 2025, certifies an application called OneX — not OnMark — tested against BPUT’s exam domain and a pre-production staging URL. The certificate explicitly states the content audited was based on a “temporary application version” and recommends that production server hardening still needed to be put in place — an acknowledgement, in the certificate itself, that the production environment was not what was tested.

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Neither of the certificates indicate the URL or the deployments tested were linked to CBSE (unlike the mention of BPUT).

The platform those certificates were meant to vouch for was subsequently found to contain a series of critical security flaws.

The cybersecurity flaws were first reported on February 25 by Nisarga Adhikary, a hobbyist researcher who had just sat his Class 12 examinations.

He found five critical vulnerabilities in the OSM portal — including a master password in plain text that bypassed two-factor authentication entirely — and reported them to CERT-In. Only one was patched. The rest persisted until the portal was taken down.

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A more consequential breach came on May 29.

Tirth Parmar, a second researcher, found that the portal’s login page had been built with a fundamental coding error that made it vulnerable to what is known as an SQL injection attack — a technique so basic it has topped global lists of critical web security flaws for years. Parmar said the flaw eventually allowed him to gain administrator-level access to hundreds of database tables holding student marks, answer scripts, and evaluator personal and banking details, and eventually reach code files where he found hardcoded passwords — credentials baked directly into the software rather than stored securely. Those same passwords, he contended, were being reused across Coempt’s other examination board clients.

In other words, a single point of entry had unlocked multiple doors. “The main server also appeared to contain credentials and configuration references for other databases, including ones linked to other institutions. This suggested weak separation between client environments and poor handling of sensitive credentials,” Parmar told HT. “In my view, this was a major failure by the company that developed and managed the software, because it potentially put multiple clients and their sensitive data at risk.”

In his May 30 post on X, days after he reported the findings to CERT-In, the ministry of education and CBSE, Parmar wrote: “CBSE’s broader ecosystem — onmark.co.in domains — still has serious exposure.”

Prime Infoserve and A3S did not respond to HT’s questionnaire seeking more details on their certification of the tools as per the documents submitted by Coempt. CBSE did not respond to requests for a comment

Whether Coempt submitted them as a deliberate representation that they covered the CBSE deployment, or on the assumption that a shared-platform certificate was transferable across client instances, is a question the company has not answered.

But the certificates also pose questions on the security audit. The Prime Infoserv certificate, issued in November 2023, explicitly states that the audited system was certified against “OWASP Top 10 and SANS Top 25 benchmark” standards. SQL injection — the vulnerability Parmar exploited — is item one on the OWASP Top 10, a globally recognised checklist of the most critical web application security risks.

A cybersecurity professional in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector aware of the details of the certificates expressed surprise at the contents and said it was not how such audit reports would look like. “It is at variance with standard practices,” he said, adding that typically, these documents are meant to carry more granular details on tests conducted, methodologies, risk assessment, remedies and re-assessment after fixes. “They are not a generic final certificate”.

One of many

The certificates are the latest chapter in a procurement and rollout whose record, assembled across HT’s reporting, traces a consistent arc: standards set, then lowered; warnings issued, then ignored.

CBSE floated its first OSM tender in February 2025. No company bid. A second in May drew responses but no firm cleared the technical round. A third followed in August — minimum scanning resolution dropped from 300 DPI to 200 DPI, robotic scanner requirement removed, software maturity certification lowered from the highest international tier to the midpoint. The contract went to Coempt on December 5. Class 12 examinations began 74 days later.

The board’s own governing body had recommended pilots across all 22 regional offices before any nationwide rollout. None were held.

Since the controversy has exploded, the government has shunted out top CBSE officials. A one-member government committee was appointed to examine the procurement. An IIT team was brought in to stabilise the system.