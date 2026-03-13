Edit Profile
    Coffee grower trampled to death in elephant attack in Karnataka's Madikeri

    Officials are addressing villagers' concerns and have initiated plans to capture the elephant, with monitoring operations set to begin soon.

    Published on: Mar 13, 2026 8:39 AM IST
    PTI
    A 49-year-old coffee grower killed in an elephant attack on Thursday, officials said.

    The incident occurred around noon when Ganapathi went to his coffee plantation near Siddapura in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu district. (PTI file photo for representation)
    The incident occurred around noon when Ganapathi went to his coffee plantation near Siddapura in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu district, they said.

    According to forest department, Ganapathi was trampled by the wild elephant which suddenly appeared in the coffee plantation.

    “An alert regarding movement of elephant was issued to residents of the area. Our team rushed to the spot as soon as we received the information. All concerns raised by the villagers are being addressed,” a senior official in the forest department said.

    Orders have been given to the officials concerned to monitor movement of the elephant involved in the attack and capture it, he said.

    “All teams are already vigilant and monitoring the movement of the wild elephant. All efforts are being taken to capture it. The operation will begin tomorrow,” he added.

