Coimbatore airport now has AI-powered robots. Know how they help flyers

The Airport Authority of India has introduced Artificial Intelligence-based robots at Coimbatore airport aimed at providing better experience to flyers. The robots move within the airport terminal building and approach passengers to greet them and ask if they need assistance.

Passengers will be able to avail many airport services through them, according to AAI. They can also take navigation help from the robots to get to their desired locations within the airport.

“#AAI believes that innovation plays a significant role in civil aviation sector & can change the way airports function and provide better facilities to air travellers. #AAI's #Coimbatore @aaicbeairport introduces AI-based robots to provide enhanced airport experiences to flyers,” the AAI wrote on Twitter while sharing pictures of robots and passengers interacting with it.

“The robots will move within the airport terminal bldg. floor and approach passengers, greet them and ask if they need any information. Through them, passengers will be able to get many airport services and navigation help to their desired locations within the airport,” it added.

If the passengers want to connect to the airport staff, they can use the AI-powered robots for such a purpose. The robots will connect them to airport staff through video calls.

“With this, AAI is bringing the Help Desk to the passenger rather than passengers approaching the help desk. The facility is being appreciated by all,” the AAI tweeted.

