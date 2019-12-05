Coimbatore businessman held for attacking bank staff with air pistol, knife

india

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 10:37 IST

Police in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district have arrested a 44-year-old businessman for attacking the staff of Canara Bank in the city after allegedly being denied a loan, officials said on Wednesday.

According to sources in the Race Course Police Station, Vetrivel attacked the staff at the Canara Bank’s Ramakrishnapuram branch on Tuesday with an air pistol and a knife.

Vetrivel, who owns an air compressor firm in Coimbatore, had applied for the loan to repay his debt to the tune of Rs 60 lakh, said police.

“As his loan application was delayed, he had beaten up the bank’s staff in the chief manager’s cabin,” said an inquiry officer.

Police made the arrest after inspecting footage of the incident from a closed-circuit television or CCTV camera.

The bank’s chief manager Chandrasekaran said Vetrivel tried to attack him at around 11.20am on Tuesday.

“Vetrivel had applied for a loan of Rs 40 lakh. As it was a huge amount, we took the case to our circle office. However, due to his poor financial records, the loan request was rejected,” the bank manager said.

“… Vetrivel again visited us a few days ago and surrendered additional security and collateral documents. However, we did not give any assurance and asked him to wait for some time,” he said.

Chandrasekaran said that Vetrivel came inside his cabin with an air pistol on Tuesday and threatened him.

“When he entered my office, I asked him to wait for some time. However, he took out the air pistol. As I shouted, my office staff came to my rescue. In the push and pull, Vetrivel dropped his gun. But, he was firm on attacking us. He even took a knife to attack us. Therefore, we informed the police,” said Chandrasekaran.

Police booked Vetrivel under sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 452 (trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 506(ii) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He has been sent to judicial custody of 15 days.