Cold storage collapse in Prayagraj leaves 4 dead, 14 injured; triggers ammonia gas leak

At least four labourers were killed and 14 injured after a portion of a cold storage collapsed in Chandapur village here on Monday afternoon, officials said, as rescuers sifted through the debris to search for survivors. Teams from the district administration, police, State Disaster Response Force, and the fire brigade are engaged in relief and rescue operations. (PTI)

The collapse also triggered an ammonia gas leak from the facility and efforts were being made to contain it, the officials said.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma told PTI, "14 labourers were injured in the incident and are receiving treatment at SRN Hospital. Four labourers have died."

Teams from the district administration, police, State Disaster Response Force, and the fire brigade are engaged in relief and rescue operations.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Jyovish Kumar (22), Manoj alias Billar Chaudhary (36) and Masinder Kumar (19), all from Saharsa in Bihar, and Jagdish Kumar (42) of Chandapur.

Police Commissioner Jogendra Kumar said a section of the cold storage collapsed in Chandapur under the Phaphamau police station area.

"The owner of the cold storage is said to be a man named Ansar Ahmed, a former Samajwadi Party MLA," he said.

"We will conduct a thorough investigation to determine when the license for this cold storage was last renewed and how a license was granted to a facility housed in a dilapidated, ruin-like structure. Strict action will be taken against those found responsible for this incident," Jogendra Kumar said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Ganga Nagar, Kuldeep Gunawat said after the collapse, ammonia gas began to leak from the cold storage, triggering panic in the area.

Fire brigade teams are at the spot trying to contain the gas leak, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.

"Deeply saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour. May those injured recover at the earliest," Modi said in a post on X.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "The loss of lives in the accident at the cold storage in Prayagraj district is deeply tragic and heart-wrenching. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families."

"I have issued directives to provide financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident, and have instructed district administration officials to immediately send the injured to the hospital to ensure they receive proper medical treatment," he said.