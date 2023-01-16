Cold wave: -2.5° in Rajasthan's Churu. List of coldest places in north India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday released a list of minimum temperatures recorded in different places in north India with Rajasthan's Churu being the coldest.

Delhi: In Delhi, Lodhi Road and Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 1.6 and 1.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Uttar Pradesh: Jhansi was the coldest among major cities in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, having recorded a minimum temperature of 3.7 degrees Celsius.

Punjab: Amritsar with a minimum temperature of 1.5 degrees Celsius was among the coldest cities in Punjab.

Rajasthan: At -2.5 degrees Celsius Churu recorded the lowest temperature in Rajasthan. Alwar was second with the mercury at zero degrees Celsius.

Bihar: In Bihar, Gaya recorded a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius and was the coldest of the major cities in the state, which recoded an average between eight and nine degrees Celsius.

Madhya Pradesh: Rajgarh was the coldest in Madhya Pradesh on Monday at 2.3 degrees Celsius while Gwalior and Nowgong witnessed a minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius.

As per the weather agency, cold to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi till Tuesday and thereafter in isolated pockets on Wednesday.

While in northwest and central India, minimum temperatures may further fall by about two degrees Celsius over many parts till Tuesday and a gradual rise by three to five degrees Celsius from January 18-20, the IMD said.

