Delhi fog: 25 trains running late; JAT AII Exp delayed by over 7 hours | Full list

Moderate to dense fog conditions in several parts of North India on Sunday delayed the arrival of 25 trains to Delhi, while some flights were also running late at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). Passengers Train Moves on a cold winter morning at Tilak Marg station in New Delhi, India, on Friday, January 10, 2025.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Some trains were delayed by up to seven hours.

Check complete list of delayed Delhi trains

The list of trains and their scheduled arrival are mentioned. The estimated delay by the railway authorities is mentioned in minutes.

12801 - PURUSHOTTAM SF - 04:00 am - 193 minutes

15743 - FARAKKA EXP - 06:05 am- 217 minutes

22437 - ANVT HUMSAFAR - 06:10 am- 200 minutes

12393 - S KRANTI SUP EX - 07:55 am- 123 minutes

12571 - ANVT HUMSAFAR - 08:25 am- 104 minutes

12559 - SHIV GANGA EXP - 08:30 am- 116 minutes

12417 - PRAYAGRAJ EXP - 07:00 am- 207 minutes

14207 - PADMAVAT EXP - 06:30 am- 62 minutes

15127 - KASHI V NATH EXP - 05:45 am- 114 minutes

15273 - SATYAGRAH EXP - 09:10 am- 42 minutes

15624 - KYQ BGKT EXP - 09:50 am- 38 minutes

12447 - UP SMPRK KRANTI - 05:22 am- 127 minutes

22181 - JBP NZM SF EXP - 04:10 am- 187 minutes

12621 - TAMILNADU SF EXP - 06:30 am- 87 minutes

22455 - SNSI KALKA EXP - 06:55 am- 77 minutes

12723 - TELANGANA EXP - 08:00 am- 55 minutes

12919 - MALWA EXPRESS - 04:15 am- 316 minutes

12649 - SAMPARK KRANTI - 08:10 am- 51 minutes

12823 - CG SMPRK KRANTI - 07:50 am- 103 minutes

12627 - KARNATAKA EXP - 09:00 am- 50 minutes

12957 - SBIB NDLS RAJ - 07:30 am- 48 minutes

14086 - SIRSA EXP - 09:50 am- 51 minutes

14088 - RUNICHA EXP - 10:35 am- 34 minutes

12915 - ASHRAM EXPRESS - 10:00 am - 68 minutes

12414 - JAT AII EXPRESS - 03:50 am- 457 minutes

Meanwhile, Delhi and its neighbouring cities received rain on Saturday evening, and more showers are expected on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while the maximum temperature settled at 17 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.