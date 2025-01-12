Delhi fog: 25 trains running late; JAT AII Exp delayed by over 7 hours | Full list
Cold wave conditions continue in other parts of north India, including Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, with temperatures falling below freezing point.
Moderate to dense fog conditions in several parts of North India on Sunday delayed the arrival of 25 trains to Delhi, while some flights were also running late at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).
Some trains were delayed by up to seven hours.
Also read | Cold wave: Delhi-NCR get rain, AQI drops to ‘poor’; fresh snow likely in Shimla, Manali
Check complete list of delayed Delhi trains
The list of trains and their scheduled arrival are mentioned. The estimated delay by the railway authorities is mentioned in minutes.
12801 - PURUSHOTTAM SF - 04:00 am - 193 minutes
15743 - FARAKKA EXP - 06:05 am- 217 minutes
22437 - ANVT HUMSAFAR - 06:10 am- 200 minutes
12393 - S KRANTI SUP EX - 07:55 am- 123 minutes
12571 - ANVT HUMSAFAR - 08:25 am- 104 minutes
12559 - SHIV GANGA EXP - 08:30 am- 116 minutes
12417 - PRAYAGRAJ EXP - 07:00 am- 207 minutes
14207 - PADMAVAT EXP - 06:30 am- 62 minutes
15127 - KASHI V NATH EXP - 05:45 am- 114 minutes
15273 - SATYAGRAH EXP - 09:10 am- 42 minutes
15624 - KYQ BGKT EXP - 09:50 am- 38 minutes
12447 - UP SMPRK KRANTI - 05:22 am- 127 minutes
22181 - JBP NZM SF EXP - 04:10 am- 187 minutes
12621 - TAMILNADU SF EXP - 06:30 am- 87 minutes
22455 - SNSI KALKA EXP - 06:55 am- 77 minutes
12723 - TELANGANA EXP - 08:00 am- 55 minutes
12919 - MALWA EXPRESS - 04:15 am- 316 minutes
12649 - SAMPARK KRANTI - 08:10 am- 51 minutes
12823 - CG SMPRK KRANTI - 07:50 am- 103 minutes
12627 - KARNATAKA EXP - 09:00 am- 50 minutes
12957 - SBIB NDLS RAJ - 07:30 am- 48 minutes
14086 - SIRSA EXP - 09:50 am- 51 minutes
14088 - RUNICHA EXP - 10:35 am- 34 minutes
12915 - ASHRAM EXPRESS - 10:00 am - 68 minutes
12414 - JAT AII EXPRESS - 03:50 am- 457 minutes
Also read | Kannauj building collapse: 6 of 28 rescued seriously injured; CCTV clip surfaces
Meanwhile, Delhi and its neighbouring cities received rain on Saturday evening, and more showers are expected on Sunday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while the maximum temperature settled at 17 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.