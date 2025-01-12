Cold wave: Delhi-NCR get rain, AQI improves to ‘poor’; fresh snow likely in Shimla, Manali

Delhi and its neighbouring cities received light rain on Saturday evening, which improved the air quality to ‘poor’ on Sunday morning and provided some relief from the dense fog that was blanketing parts of the national capital region for the past few days. Shimla: Rush of visitors seen after fresh snowfall, at Kufri near Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (PTI)

Delhi on Saturday recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at 17 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The thick layer of fog on Saturday led to delay of at least 45 train.

Cold wave conditions continue in other parts north India, including Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, with temperatures falling below freezing point.

Weather updates

Delhi-NCR receive rain: Delhi and its neighbouring cities such as Ghaziabad and Noida received rain on Saturday evening. The IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain on Sunday. On Saturday, Delhi-NCR woke up to dense fog in some areas, which led to 45 trains running late, however, flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) remained mostly normal.

Delhi AQI today: The Air Quality Index of Delhi, which in the range of ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ for the last few days, improved to the ‘poor’ category on Sunday morning. As per Centre's Sameer app, Delhi's overall AQI at around 5 am on Sunday stood at 285. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good,” 51-100 “satisfactory,” 101-200 “moderate,” 201-300 “poor,” 301-400 “very poor,” and 401-500 “severe.”

Snow in Manali, Shimla likely: Cold wave continued in Himachal Pradesh, with the local meteorological department predicting moderate rain in low-lying and plains and snow in isolated areas in middle and high hills, including Shimla and Manali, on Saturday and Sunday. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of January 14, 2025, the MeT said and also predicted light rain and snow in isolated places in middle and high hills on Thursday and Friday.

Ganderbal: A security personnel keeps vigil near the Z-Morh tunnel in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi�s scheduled visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Jan. 13, in Ganderbal district, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025.(PTI)

Kashmir weather: In Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, a tourist from Bhopal told news agency ANI, "We have been in Kashmir for the last 3-4 days. It is very cold here. The temperature is -3 degrees Celsius," he said, pointing to a frozen Dal Lake. J&K is currently enduring the harsh 40-day winter period known as "Chillai Kalan,"