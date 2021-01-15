Cold wave continues; Srinagar records -7.6°C
Srinagar and other parts of other Kashmir witnessed another cold night with temperature going down to minus 7.6 degrees Celsius (°C). Friday morning saw Srinagar enveloped in dense fog.
For the past three days, Srinagar is witnessing cold wave which has forced people to stay indoors. Most of the water bodies and Dal lake are frozen. The government has deputed SDRF teams around the lake to discourage people from walking on Dal.
While India Meteorological Department officials have ruled out snowfall for another week, they said the cold wave will continue. This winter, the cold has broken a 26-year record with the temperature plunging to -8.4°C on Thursday.
Kashmir has already witnessed four to five spells of snow with some places recording over six feet of snow.
Tourist resort of Gulmarg recorded -7.9°C.
