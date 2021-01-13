Cold wave grips Delhi, mercury dips to 3.2 degree Celsius
A cold wave gripped Delhi on Wednesday morning and brought the minimum temperature down to 3.2 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Cold wave conditions prevailed at the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city. It recorded a minimum of 3.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the regional forecasting centre head of the IMD.
Cold and dry northerly/northwesterly winds from the western Himalayas have been barrelling through the plains, bringing down the minimum temperature in north India. Similar conditions will prevail in the city over the next two days, Srivastava said.
"Dense" fog lowered visibility to 50 metres at Palam and 200 metres at Safdarjung, the IMD said.
According to the IMD, a "very dense" fog is when the visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In case of a "dense" fog, the visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, "moderate" 201 and 500 metres, and "shallow" 501 and 1,000 metres.
Delhi had been registering above-normal minimum temperatures till Monday, as a cloud cover persisted over the city under the influence of successive Western Disturbances (WDs). However, the temperature started dropping with the commencement of cold northwesterly winds after the withdrawal of the latest WD.
(With inputs from PTI)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Efforts will continue to make India a truly self-reliant nation: Piyush Goyal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Envoy calls Indian embassy in Estonia 'new year gift' for citizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine drive accelerates, doses reach far corners of India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Spreading hope': Covid-19 vaccine doses reach far corners of India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha BJP MP's free food scheme for needy in Bhubaneswar irks civic body
- Clearly aimed at slum dwellers, who form the bulk of Bhubaneswar's electorate, Sarangi's lunch on wheels for the poor has not pleased officials in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North shivers as Srinagar records lowest temp in 8 years; no relief soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Publication of notice for interfaith marriage optional, rules Allahabad HC
- The court ruled that it shall be optional for the parties to the intended marriage to make a request in writing to the marriage officer to publish or not to publish a notice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Talks must continue: MoS Rupala on Jan 15 scheduled meeting with farmer groups
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: MoHFW denies doubts on vaccine allocation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Big achievement’, says DRDO chief after Centre approves LCA Tejas deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apprehension of deficient supply of Covid-19 vaccines baseless: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
For the first time in 7 months, no Covid-19 related death in Jammu and Kashmir
- The last time Jammu and Kashmir maintained a clean slate recorded was on June 3 when no Covid-19 death was reported.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai on Thursday to attend 'Jallikattu'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to soon seek emergency-use approval in India, reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh gets first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine
- A total of 2,67,399 healthcare personnel and other frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase, for which 1,349 centres have been identified across the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox