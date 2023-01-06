Cold wave grips north, northwest India: This Rajasthan city is coldest today, Delhi on list too | Top 10

As cold wave continues to grip north and northwest India, the minimum temperature in several districts of states and Union territories spread across this region were recorded at the season's lowest on Friday. Delhi's Ayanagar, which typically sees it mercury levels lower than other stations of the capital, recorded a minimum temperature of 1.8 degrees Celsius. The representative weather observatory of Delhi - Safdarjung - had its minimum temperature at 4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

Several places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh saw the minimum temperature plunge near freezing points amid icy conditions. Pictures shared by news agency ANI on Twitter showed dense fog encompassing the north and northwestern states, with people circling around bonfires to keep themselves warm.

Amid a cold wave prevailing in North India, Rajasthan's Bikaner recorded a minimum temperature of 0°C while Churu recorded a minimum temperature of 1.0°C & Madhya Pradesh's Nowgong, Chhatarpur district recorded 0.2°C said IMD. pic.twitter.com/pBVt3Eg5fm — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cold to severe cold wave conditions to prevail in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next 24 hours. Furthermore, dense fog will continue in these regions for the next two days with Rajasthan being predicted to have ground frost conditions as well.

The IMD has shared a list of places across the north and northwestern plains of India with their minimum temperatures.

Here is a list of top 10 coldest places:

Bikaner, Rajasthan - 0.0 degrees Celsius Nowgong, Madhya Pradesh - 0.2 degrees Celsius Churu, Rajasthan - 1 degrees Celsius Ayanagar, Delhi - 1.8 degrees Celsius Datia, Madhya Pradesh - 2.5 degrees Celsius Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh - 2.6 degrees Celsius Guna, Madhya Pradesh - 3 degrees Celsius Ridge, Delhi - 3.3 degrees Celsius Jaipur, Rajasthan - 3.6 degrees Celsius Hissar, Haryana, and Safdarjung, Delhi - 4 degrees Celsius

