Cold wave grips north, northwest India: This Rajasthan city is coldest today, Delhi on list too | Top 10

Updated on Jan 06, 2023 02:17 PM IST

In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cold to severe cold wave conditions to prevail in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next 24 hours.

People warm themselves around a bonfire on a cold winter morning at Ghazipur market in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi

As cold wave continues to grip north and northwest India, the minimum temperature in several districts of states and Union territories spread across this region were recorded at the season's lowest on Friday. Delhi's Ayanagar, which typically sees it mercury levels lower than other stations of the capital, recorded a minimum temperature of 1.8 degrees Celsius. The representative weather observatory of Delhi - Safdarjung - had its minimum temperature at 4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

Several places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh saw the minimum temperature plunge near freezing points amid icy conditions. Pictures shared by news agency ANI on Twitter showed dense fog encompassing the north and northwestern states, with people circling around bonfires to keep themselves warm.

In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cold to severe cold wave conditions to prevail in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next 24 hours. Furthermore, dense fog will continue in these regions for the next two days with Rajasthan being predicted to have ground frost conditions as well.

The IMD has shared a list of places across the north and northwestern plains of India with their minimum temperatures.

Here is a list of top 10 coldest places:

  1. Bikaner, Rajasthan - 0.0 degrees Celsius
  2. Nowgong, Madhya Pradesh - 0.2 degrees Celsius
  3. Churu, Rajasthan - 1 degrees Celsius
  4. Ayanagar, Delhi - 1.8 degrees Celsius
  5. Datia, Madhya Pradesh - 2.5 degrees Celsius
  6. Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh - 2.6 degrees Celsius
  7. Guna, Madhya Pradesh - 3 degrees Celsius
  8. Ridge, Delhi - 3.3 degrees Celsius
  9. Jaipur, Rajasthan - 3.6 degrees Celsius
  10. Hissar, Haryana, and Safdarjung, Delhi - 4 degrees Celsius
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sharangee Dutta

    A journalist with 7+ years of experience, I pretty much inhale and exhale news – figuratively speaking. Cooking, reading and playing with my dog take up the remaining hours of my normal day. I have an inclination for true crime stories, and love listening to such podcasts.

Friday, January 06, 2023
