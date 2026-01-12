Cold wave sweeps Delhi; mercury plunges 4.2 degrees below normal to 3.2°C

A cold wave continued to sweep the region on Monday as the mercury in Delhi plunged 4.2 degrees below normal to 3.2°C, even as the air quality remained “poor”, and was expected to deteriorate to the “very poor” category during the day. Similar weather is likely until at least Wednesday. The IMD said multiple weather stations met the criteria for a cold wave on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

On Sunday, the mercury went up to 18.8°C, a degree below normal, and 20.2°C on Saturday. Sunshine is expected on Monday, even as icy cold winds are likely to keep the maximum temperature between 18 and 20°C and 19 and 21°C on Tuesday.

Safdarjung, Delhi’s representative weather observatory, recorded a minimum temperature of 3.2°C, Palam 3.3°C, and Lodhi Road 3°C on Monday.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded in January at Safdarjung in the last decade was 1.1°C on January 1, 2021. The all-time record is -0.6°C on January 16, 1935. On January 18, 2023, the mercury plummeted to 2.6°C at Safdarjung.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that multiple weather stations met the criteria for a cold wave on Monday. A cold wave is when the minimum temperature is below 10°C, while its departure is 4.5°C or more below normal. It is also a cold wave when the minimum temperature at a weather station is 4°C or lower.

IMD scientist Krishna Mishra said that the cold wave was likely to continue for another two days. On Sunday, isolated cold wave conditions were reported. Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8°C, Ayanagar the lowest of 2.9°C, and Palam’s 3°C, the lowest in January in 13 years, on Sunday.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather vice president Mahesh Palawat attributed the dipping mercury to the cold northwesterly winds apart from clear skies, which allow a fast dip in temperatures at night.

A 24-hour rolling average air quality index (AQI) of 298 (poor) was recorded at 9am on Monday, compared to 291 (poor) at 4pm on Sunday. The Air Quality Early Warning System said the AQI was expected to be in the “very poor” category over the next week.