Cold wave warning for Delhi, parts of north India from this week; Shimla receives season's first snowfall | 10 updates

Delhi weather updates: Delhi is set to experience a sharp dip in temperatures this week, with the mercury possibly plunging to as low as 6 degrees Celsius by December 10, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted. A foggy and cold morning view near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi. (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

This drop will bring cold wave conditions to the national capital and neighbouring northern states such as Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, with the chill expected to persist until December 14.

Delhi saw a dip in the temperature after several parts of the national capital witnessed light rain on Sunday evening, as a western disturbance persisted over central Pakistan and its surrounding areas.

Also Read | Rain likely in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR; cold wave from Dec 9, predicts IMD

In its latest forecast on Sunday, the IMD also predicted a cold wave that would sweep most of northern India beginning Monday, December 9.

In first in many decades, Shimla saw the season’s first snowfall on Sunday night.

Also Read | AQI back to ‘very poor’; Delhi logs rain

Watch the video here:

Latest updates on cold waves in Delhi and parts of north India:

The IMD has forecast fog for Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.



Also Read | Delhi’s slow start to winter set to continue in December: IMD The weather department also predicted that the minimum temperature would likely drop to 6 degrees Celsius by December 10. On Sunday evening, parts of Delhi, including Kota House, Akbar Road, and Pandara Park receive light rain. On Saturday, the IMD predicted light to isolated rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR over the next two days, starting Sunday. IMD scientist Naresh Kumar told news agency ANU that temperatures in Delhi-NCR will decrease after December 9. "Temperatures may rise in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR on December 8 and 9. After December 9, the temperature will decrease, and cold wave conditions may develop. The cold wave will first hit Rajasthan, followed by Punjab and Haryana," he said. Cold wave conditions are expected in West Rajasthan from December 9 to December 14, while Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh will experience cold wave conditions starting December 11, an IMD release said. The Himachal Pradesh capital and its nearby tourist resorts experienced the season’s first snowfall in early December, with the hospitality industry eyeing a surge of tourists. The IMD predicted snowfall at higher reaches of Shimla and Mandi districts. Light precipitation is also likely at isolated places in the remaining districts. Delhi's air quality also deteriorated, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to the ' very poor' category on Sunday. The AQI was recorded at 302 at 4pm, ANI reported. Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court permitted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to relax GRAP Stage IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR, downgrading them to GRAP Stage II in view of improved air quality. However, GRAP Stages II and I will continue to remain in effect across the region.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)