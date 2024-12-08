Rain likely in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR; cold wave from Dec 9, predicts IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a western disturbance over central Pakistan and its surrounding regions will likely bring light to isolated rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR over the next two days. A foggy morning near Kalindi Kunj amid rising air pollution in December 08, 2024. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

In their most recent forecast on Sunday, the IMD predicted a cold wave across most of northern India beginning December 9.

IMD scientist Naresh Kumar told ANI, “Western disturbance persists over central Pakistan and its surrounding areas. Light to moderate rain is expected in the Himalayas today and tomorrow. Light rain is expected in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.”

He added that temperatures could rise in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR on December 8-9. After December 9, temperatures are expected to decrease and cold wave conditions could develop, according to Kumar.

"The cold wave will first hit Rajasthan, followed by Punjab and Haryana," he said. An IMD release also predicted that cold wave conditions would set in from December 9 to 14 in West Rajasthan, while Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh would experience cold wave conditions around December 11.

“Cold wave conditions” are defined by the IMD as a significant drop in temperature as compared to the normal climate in the region.

In Delhi, night shelters have been established at several places, such as AIIMS, Lodhi road and Nizamuddin flyover, where people have sought refuge from the growing cold.

Delhi's air quality has also deteriorated, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to the ' very poor' category on Sunday. The AQI had increased to 302 at 4 pm on Sunday.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court permitted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to relax GRAP-IV restrictions in the national capital.

GRAP stages I and II will continue to remain in effect across Delhi-NCR.