Delhi weather today: Minimum temp 8 deg C, may drop further with possible rain; AQI ‘poor’ at 276

Delhi experienced a chilly Sunday morning with a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meanwhile, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category, recording a level of 276 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. A view of Humayun’s Tomb covers in a thin layer of haze as air quality remains in the 'moderate' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in New Delhi on Saturday.(Video Grab)

“There has been a fall in minimum temperature up to 02°C over Delhi/NCR during past 24hr. The Maximum and Minimum temperature over Delhi is in the range of 23 to 25°C and 07 to 09°C respectively,” the IMD said.

Humidity levels reached 94 per cent at 8.30 am, the weather office reported.

The weather agency further predicted mostly cloudy skies with a chance of light rain or drizzle during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius.

“Partly cloudy sky and possibility of very light rain/drizzle. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from southeast direction with speed less than 10 kmph during morning hours. Shallow fog is most likely and low probability of moderate fog over the region in the morning. The wind speed will increase thereafter becoming less than 16 kmph from southeast direction during afternoon. It will decrease thereafter becoming less than 10 kmph from southeast direction during evening and night. Mist is likely in the evening/night,” IMD said.

An AQI score between 201 and 300 is classified as 'poor,' while scores of 301 to 400 fall under 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 are considered 'severe.' For context, AQI readings below 200 are categorized as 'good,' 'satisfactory,' or 'moderate.'

IMD's weather prediction for next 2 days

The IMD predicted a mainly clear sky for Monday, December 9. Morning hours will likely see surface winds from the southeast at speeds below 8 kmph, accompanied by smog or moderate fog. The wind speed is expected to decrease to 4-6 kmph from variable directions by the afternoon and further reduce to less than 4 kmph in the evening and night. Smog or shallow fog is anticipated during the evening and night.

The weather is expected to remain mainly clear on Tuesday, December 10. In the morning, surface winds are predicted to be variable at speeds below 4 mph, with smog or moderate fog present. Wind speeds will increase to 8-10 kmph from the northwest in the afternoon before decreasing again to less than 6 kmph from the northwest during the evening and night. Smog or shallow fog is likely to persist during the evening and night.