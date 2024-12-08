Pune to experience drop in minimum temperature till December 12

Pune: After experiencing a sharp rise in minimum temperature in the last three-four days, the city is likely to witness a drop in mercury in the next 24 hours. Although the temperature is unlikely to drop to a single digit, compared to the current figure, the city will experience a significant reduction in temperature, said an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Following sharp rise in minimum temperature in the last three-four days, Pune city is likely to witness drop in mercury in the next 24 hours. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Since the beginning of December, Pune city has been experiencing a sharp rise in minimum and maximum temperatures by two-three degrees. The city recorded a 9.7-degree minimum temperature on November 30, followed by a 12-degree rise within 3 days, and is seeing relatively warmer nights since past 3-4 days.

On December 7, the minimum temperature was recorded as 19.7 degrees Celsius, with the maximum at 33.4 degrees Celsius which was above 4.5 degrees than the normal temperature and the highest recorded in the state.

The temperature rise is mainly attributed to the after-effects of Fengal cyclone in the Bay of Bengal as the system brought huge moisture in Maharashtra that blocked the northern winds and resulted in a sharp temperature rise. The city is set to experience a drop in temperature from December 8 onwards, according to weather department officials.

SD Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD, said, “From December 8 onwards, northern cool winds will be making their impact over the atmosphere in the state. As a result, the minimum temperature will decrease in most areas in Pune. The drop is likely to continue till December 12. During this time, the temperature is likely to be between 14-15 degrees Celsius. With the moisture existing in the atmosphere, the city is likely to experience haze in the morning and the weather will mainly be dry during this time. However, as there is a system formed in Southwest Bay of Bengal, it is likely to affect the weather conditions in Maharashtra from December 12 onwards. The temperature is likely to increase again, but the situation will be clear in the upcoming days, after knowing the direction in which the system will move.”

While IMD officials said that Pune is unlikely to experience a single-digit temperature, some weather experts forecast that many areas in Maharashtra, including Pune, are likely to a sharp drop in temperature again in the upcoming days. Anupam Kashyapi, former head, weather and forecasting division at IMD Pune, said that the cloud has reduced significantly from central and western India. “Slowly northerly cool winds will dominate the weather conditions. This will result in a fall in night temperature from December 8 to 13. Even single digit minimum temperature is possible in isolated areas of Maharashtra, even in Pune,” he said.