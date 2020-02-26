‘Colossal failure’: P Chidambaram roasts Delhi Police over violence

india

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 10:42 IST

Former Union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram lashed out at the Delhi Police on Wednesday saying the violence in Northeast Delhi showed its “colossal failure”.

“The violence has continued since Monday and even now there are incidents of violence. It shows the colossal failure of the Delhi Police,” Chidambaram tweeted shortly before a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security.

The violence has continued since Monday and even now there are incidents of violence. It shows the colossal failure of the Delhi Police. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 26, 2020

In another tweet he said that a midnight hearing in the Delhi High Court for the evacuation of injured people also showed that the police were just not up to expectations.

“Two High Court judges had to hold a midnight hearing last night to ensure the safe evacuation of injured persons to a proper hospital. What does it say about the performance of Delhi Police?”

Chidambaram who also served as home minister in the UPA government said it is the government’s duty to end the violence.

“Whether the violence in East Delhi was instigated (MOS-Home) or spontaneous (MHA), the government has a duty to end the violence,” he said in another tweet.

The death toll in the violence in Northeast Delhi violence has risen to 18, according to ANI. An official from Delhi’s Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital said on Wednesday morning that five more people were brought dead to the hospital. Among the dead was a policeman. More than 250 people have been injured in the clashes.

The worst clashes in the capital in over two decades started at the weekend but turned deadly on Monday after two groups supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA clashed with those opposing the law. The warring torched houses and vehicles in Maujpur, Jafrabad and other areas.

Union home minister Amit Shah held three meeting over Monday and Tuesday to assess the situation and decide on steps to end the violence.

By Tuesday evening, women protesting against the CAA on the road underneath the Jafrabad metro station in Northeast Delhi vacated the spot on Tuesday evening, police said. They were sitting on protest since Saturday night.