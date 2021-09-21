Come November, fliers from India, other nations can enter US with vaccine proof

Amid widespread concerns over travel restrictions to the United States, a senior government official said President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday strict protocols will be in place beginning early November to prevent the spread of coronavirus from international passengers.

Once the protocol is in place, fliers from several countries, including those from Europe, the UK, India and Brazil, would be allowed to enter the US with proof of vaccination.

The new policy will replace a patchwork of travel bans first instituted by President Donald Trump last year and tightened by his successor Joe Biden that restricted travel by non-citizens who have in the prior 14 days been in the United Kingdom, European Union, China, India, Iran, Republic of Ireland, Brazil or South Africa.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the official said all adult foreign nationals would have to be fully vaccinated to enter the country.

Also read | Afghanistan, vaccine protocol discussed as UK, India foreign ministers meet

“Today, President Biden announced that beginning in early November, US will be putting in place strict protocols to prevent spread of Covid-19 from passengers flying internationally into the US by requiring that adult foreign nationals traveling here be fully vaccinated,” the senior official was quoted as saying.

He said, “But we’re very proud of the fact that we’ve been able to develop a protocol that would permit travel by individuals and families and business people from the EU and UK, as well as from Brazil and India and other countries, to the United States with proof of vaccination.”

Also read | Working with India, says UK on recognising Covishield vaccine certificate

As the US would soon be moving towards a consistent requirement for all international fliers, there would be no specific restriction for individual countries. “Critically for our European partners and the UK, this policy means that we'll no longer be implementing current 212(f) travel policies for individual countries as of early November. We’ll be moving to a consistent requirement for all international air travelers coming to the US,” he added.

(With agency inputs)