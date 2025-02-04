Comedian Pranit More ‘assaulted’ for jokes on Veer Pahariya, actor reacts

Comedian Pranit More was allegedly assaulted by a group of men claiming to be Bollywood debutant Veer Pahariya's fans, the comedian's team claimed in a social media post. Comedian Pranit More

The incident, which left the artiste injured, took place in Maharashtra's Solapur after his stand-up performance at 24K Kraft Brewzz on February 2.

Pranit More's team alleged that following his show when the comedian stayed back to meet fans and take selfies, as he often does, he was approached by a group of 11-12 appearing as fans wanting to take pictures with him.

However, instead of taking pictures, the men allegedly attacked him, punching and kicking him repeatedly, leaving him injured.

Pranit More's team identified the attacker as Tanveer Shaikh, the leader of the group, who, along with his gang, allegedly targeted him for making jokes about Bollywood debutant Veer Pahariya.

One of the attackers reportedly threatened to warn Pranit, “Agli Baar Veer Pahariya baba pe joke maarke dikha!”

Allegedly, the venue of the show 24K Kraft Brewzz, had no security, and despite Pranit's team requesting access to CCTV camera footage, the management has denied it. The comedian alleged that the police were also contacted, but no help arrived at the scene.

"The leader of this attack was Tanveer Shaikh, and his gang made it clear why they were doing this they wanted to silence Pranit for making jokes about Bollywood debutant Veer Pahariya. One of them even threatened, "Agli Baar Veer Pahariya baba pe joke maarke dikha!"- a clear warning that worse consequences would follow if he dared to joke about him again. What's even more shocking is that the venue, 24K Kraft Brewzz, had no security," Pranit's team wrote on Instagram.

Veer Pahariya issues clarification, apologises to comedian

Meanwhile, Veer Pahariya, who recently made his debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force, issued a clarification on the incident, with an apology to the comedian.

“I am truly shocked and saddened by what happened to Comedian Pranit More. I want to make it absolutely clear- I had no involvement in this, and I strongly condemn any form of violence. As someone who has always taken trolling in stride, laughed along with it, and shown love even to my critics, I would never encourage or support harm towards anyone, let alone someone from the same creative fraternity,” Veer Pahariya wrote on an Instagram story.

"To Pranit and his fans-I am deeply sorry that this happened. No one deserves this. I will personally ensure that whoever was responsible is held accountable," he added.