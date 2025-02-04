Veer Pahariya apologises after comic Pranit More says 'gang' beat him for jokes on actor: 'I had no involvement in this'
Feb 04, 2025 10:21 PM IST
Pranit More stated that was physically assaulted for making a joke on actor Veer Pahariya. The attack left the comedian injured.
Veer Pahariya has issued a statement after comedian Pranit More stated that he was physically assaulted by a ‘gang’ for making a joke on the actor recently.
