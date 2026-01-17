Comfy berths, auto doors, Kavach: Inside India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train; and fare, route details

Designed specifically for overnight and long-distance journeys, the train is expected to reduce travel time while offering improved comfort, safety and reliability.

The service will operate between Howrah in West Bengal and Guwahati (Kamakhya) in Assam, a corridor that sees heavy daily passenger movement, according to a government release.

India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, January 17, marking a major milestone in the country’s long-distance overnight rail travel. The launch is part of the Prime Minister’s visit to West Bengal and Assam on January 17 and 18.

First sleeper Vande Bharat: Route Districts such as Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly and Howrah in West Bengal, and Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon in Assam are set to benefit directly. The service is also expected to help pilgrims travelling to Kalighat Temple and Kamakhya Devi Temple.

The Howrah–Guwahati rail corridor is one of the country’s most important routes, supporting the daily movement of lakhs of passengers. This corridor connects Eastern and North-Eastern India and is used daily by students, workers, traders and families. Railway officials say the new service is expected to offer a smoother and more comfortable alternative to existing long-distance trains on the route.

Travel cost The Vande Bharat sleeper has been positioned as a premium yet affordable alternative to air travel. According to the PIB report, indicative fares are around ₹2,300 for 3 AC, ₹3,000 for 2 AC and ₹3,600 for First AC, offering modern amenities at a lower cost than airlines.

Travel time comparison Currently, the fastest service on this route, the Saraighat Express (12345/12346), takes around 17 hours to cover the approximately 966 km between Howrah and Guwahati/Kamakhya.

Once operational, the Vande Bharat sleeper is expected to complete the same journey in about 14 hours, saving nearly three hours, as mentioned in the government release.

Coach, speed and ride quality The train consists of 16 modern coaches with a total passenger capacity of 823, as reported in a statement by the railway ministry.

The Vande Bharat sleeper is capable of operating at speeds of up to 180 kmph, with an advanced suspension system that will help in minimising jerks and vibrations, making overnight travel calmer and less tiring for passengers.

The train is also built with an advanced aerodynamic design and is expected to reduce air resistance and ensures a stable ride even at high speeds.

Sleeping berths, charging ports The train features ergonomically designed sleeping berths that will provide better body support for overnight journeys. On the other hand, automatic doors with vestibules between coaches is expected to aid in safe and convenient movement inside the train.

According to the PIB release, the train will also include well-planned luggage space, USB charging ports, an enhanced security system, Divyangjan-friendly spaces, modular pantries and an advanced fire safety system.

CCTV surveillance has been provided in all coaches. An emergency talk-back system is also is place allowing passengers to directly communicate with train crew in case of emergencies.

Cleanliness, food The train is equipped with modern toilets and advanced disinfectant technology to maintain sanitation levels throughout the journey.

Passengers will also have access to onboard catering services during overnight travel. The government release said that the ride will also feature region-specific cuisine–trains originating from Guwahati will offer Assamese dishes, while those starting from Kolkata will feature traditional Bengali delicacies.

Crew facilities For loco pilots, the train includes ergonomically designed driver cabins to reduce fatigue during long duty hours, along with dedicated and well-equipped toilets.

The train is also fitted with the indigenous Kavach automatic train protection system, which is designed to prevent collisions and enhance operational safety.

Vande Bharat network so far By December 2025, a total of 164 Vande Bharat services had been operationalised across 274 districts, carrying more than 7.5 crore passengers, the release added.

A government release noted that the first Vande Bharat express was launched on February 15, 2019, on the New Delhi–Kanpur–Prayagraj–Varanasi corridor. The 16-coach, fully air-conditioned trainset was designed for a maximum speed of 160 kmph and introduced features such as automatic doors, GPS-based passenger information systems, onboard infotainment and regenerative braking.