News / India News / 'Committed to fulfill promises to farmers': PM Modi after FRP move

'Committed to fulfill promises to farmers': PM Modi after FRP move

ByHT News Desk
Feb 22, 2024 10:18 AM IST

His remark came a day after the Centre increased the sugarcane FRP by ₹25 to ₹340 per quintal.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government is committed to fulfill all promises made to the farmers of the country. His remark came a day after the Centre increased the sugarcane FRP by 25 to 340 per quintal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
"Our government is committed to fulfill every resolution related to the welfare of our farmer brothers and sisters across the country. In this context, a historic increase in the price of sugarcane purchase has been approved. This step will benefit crores of our sugarcane producing farmers," he wrote on X in Hindi.

The government on Wednesday decided to hike the minimum price that mills have to pay to sugarcane growers by 25 to 340 per quintal for the 2024-25 season starting October.

This is the highest Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government since coming to power in 2014. In terms of quantum, this is the second time that the Modi government has increased the FRP by 25 per quintal in one go.

The decision to increase the FRP was taken at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It also comes ahead of the general elections.

Sugarcane is grown mainly in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka.

"This is a historic price of sugarcane which is about 8 per cent higher than FRP of sugarcane for the current season 2023-24," Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.

PM Modi's remark comes amid the Delhi Chalo protest by farmers from Punjab, who are demanding MSP support for all crops. On Wednesday, farmers clashed with the police at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border. One protester died and 12 police personnel sustained injuries in the fight.

With inputs from PTI

