e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Committed to peace: China on LAC face-off

Committed to peace: China on LAC face-off

india Updated: May 11, 2020 23:22 IST
Sutirtho Patranobis
Sutirtho Patranobis
Hindustantimes
         

Beijing: China on Monday sought to downplay the confrontation between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Sikkim’s Naku La over the weekend, saying the two countries should jointly uphold peace and handle differences.

The Indian army on Sunday confirmed an HT report on the clash and said a “heated confrontation took place between Indian and Chinese soldiers in north Sikkim on Saturday, resulting in injuries to troops on both sides”. The troops disengaged after talks at the local army level.

The Chinese foreign ministry did not share details about the clash but attempted to subtly shift the blame to the Indian side, saying Chinese soldiers were always upholding peace and tranquillity along the border. “China and India stay in close communication and coordination concerning our border affairs within existing channels,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a regular briefing on Monday.

He referred to the 70th anniversary of India-China diplomatic ties this year and added the two countries were joining hands in the fight against Covid-19. “Under such circumstances, the two sides should work together with each other, properly manage and handle the differences, earnestly uphold peace and stability in border region so as to create enabling conditions for our bilateral relations as well as the joint fight against Covid-19.”

Zhao denied suggestions that Beijing was adopting an aggressive approach in its diplomacy as it is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, which originated from China. “The relevant assumption is groundless,” he said in response to a question on it. “Since the outbreak of the Covid-19, China and India have been staying in close communication and cooperation on prevention and control, to jointly meet the challenges.”

He called solidarity and cooperation against Covid-19 the most pressing concern for the international community. “We shouldn’t allow any politicisation or stigmatisation in a bid to create more differences or confrontation.”

India and China have held a dozen rounds of talks to resolve the dispute over the 3,488 km border between the two countries stretching from Jammu & Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh. The longstanding border dispute led to the 1962 India-China war.

In 2017, China accused India of trespass and preventing its troops from building a road in the Himalayan Doklam plateau, which is under the Chinese control but claimed by Bhutan. The standoff began in June 2017 and ended after 73 days with the withdrawal of troops from both sides.

Qian Feng, a senior fellow at the Taihe Institute, a think tank, said the China-India border issue was a leftover from the past and both sides had a different perception about it. “Despite this, the two countries’ leaderships and related authorities have established communication mechanisms. Their effectiveness was demonstrated by this incident as the problem was solved at the local level and did not escalate to a national level,” Qian told Chinese state media.

top news
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In