IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Communal forces will never be welcome in Kerala: Vijayan
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Communal forces will never be welcome in Kerala: Vijayan

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is in the midst of a fierce battle for survival as the state readies for the polls
READ FULL STORY
By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 12:02 AM IST

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is in the midst of a fierce battle for survival as the state readies for the polls. Vijayan is eyeing a second term, which is against the general political cycle of the state. He spoke to Ramesh Babu on a range of issues. Excerpts:

Q Of late you have repeatedly said the Union government is out to weaken your government and portray it in bad light. It happened when you are sure about a second term; why do you say that?

A. Attacks on the LDF government in Kerala started in July 2020, as we were gearing up for the panchayat elections. Accusations were made on the government by BJP leaders regarding matters which fall under the purview of the Centre. The opposition in the state lapped them up. It translated into a full-fledged media trial and witch-hunt by investigation agencies. That is why I’ve said that there is an orchestrated effort to topple us. However, it needs to be noted that the first person who accused the CMO has now backtracked. I don’t want to name him now.

Q. You wrote to the PM for a central agency probe into the gold smuggling case and initially you said the investigation was in the right direction. Where did it go wrong?

A. Yes, I did. Smuggling of contraband articles including gold is a serious offence that adversely affects our economy. So, I had requested for a comprehensive inquiry. But, as soon as a proper investigation seemed to be closing in on the real culprits, it came to a standstill. And then, the focus was shifted towards our government’s policies and projects.

Q. You often say the Congress and the BJP talk in the same voice in Kerala. But your party is in alliance with the Congress in West Bengal and neighbouring Tamil Nadu?

A. I do, and that is based on their actions. We have umpteen examples across the country which would justify people perceiving the BJP and the Congress as two sides of the same coin. However, there is no fascist organisation like the RSS to control the Congress, so as to realise their goal of a Hindu Rashtra. Hence, where they are genuinely opposed to the BJP and the Left can use such allies – albeit cautiously – we do.

Q. What are your government’s biggest achievements in five years?

A. I would present them in three broad areas. One, development. We aimed at infrastructure projects worth 50,000 crore in five years. We are at 63,200 crore already. Two, welfare. From 600 per month, welfare pension has been hiked to 1,600 per month. Plus, we have ensured that nobody went hungry even during this pandemic. Three, saving lives. As you know, Kerala has been battered by disasters one after the other. Yet, in protecting our people we have cut no corners. There are several other specific programmes like LIFE, Aardram and so on. But I’m not getting into the details right now.

Q. Unlike West Bengal, the party’s foundation is very strong in Kerala. It is the only Left government in the country. Would you foresee a united move to oust it?

A. As a government, we have been pursuing an alternative to the existing models of development, welfare and governance. You see, we have published a progress report every year and been accountable to the people. We have promoted co-operatives and protected PSUs. For us, food, education, health, pension, housing, connectivity, development and so on are rights of the people, they are not handouts. So, naturally, people would want such an approach to be emulated elsewhere too. And those who have scant regard for the principles of democracy and our Constitution that governs us, they would surely want to oust an alternative that challenges their very existence.

Q. The BJP has been trying to get a foothold in Kerala and it used all opportunities including Sabarimala for this. Is Kerala fertile for saffron forces?

A. Kerala is a land known for and committed to secularism. We think in terms of humanity, not in terms of faith. Therefore, communal forces will never be welcome here. I don’t see any future for it.

Q. Looking back, do you feel the emotional Sabarimala issue could have been tackled with caution? The party was forced to do a campaign later saying we are with the believers and a minister expressed regret the other day?

A. We have always been with the believers. Just look at the allocation we have made for Dewaswom boards. We have even provided enough funds for temples that ran out of income during the lockdown. In fact, we are implementing the Sabarimala Master Plan with higher allocation than earlier. So, I don’t think anyone can blame us saying that we’ve not been with the faithful. And, as far the government is concerned, we have to abide by the judgments of the highest court; we are constitutionally bound to.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has announced it will “finance increased capacity to support Biological E’s effort to produce at least 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022”.(AP)
The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has announced it will “finance increased capacity to support Biological E’s effort to produce at least 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022”.(AP)
india news

Hyderabad firm to produce Covid-19 vaccine jabs with US funding

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 01:00 AM IST
The four Quad countries agreed on Friday to pool their financial resources, manufacturing capacities and logistical strengths to ramp up manufacture and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines across the region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party has a sizable support among the Kushwaha voters and its exit from the NDA fold cost JD(U) its traditional votes. (HT PHOTO).
Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party has a sizable support among the Kushwaha voters and its exit from the NDA fold cost JD(U) its traditional votes. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party likely to merge with JD(U) today

By Vijay Swaroop
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 12:18 AM IST
  • Kushwaha would be returning to the JD(U), a party which he left in 2013. The same year, he formed the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and was part of the NDA during 2014 Lok Sabha polls. His party contested on three seats and won all the seats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Worrying that SC now has just one woman judge: Chandrachud

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 12:03 AM IST
New Delhi The Supreme Court’s senior judge DY Chandrachud said on Saturday it was “deeply worrying” that the apex court was left with only woman judge after the retirement of justice Indu Malhotra, adding that the institution “must do better”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Communal forces will never be welcome in Kerala: Vijayan

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is in the midst of a fierce battle for survival as the state readies for the polls
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Ahead of polls, farmers’ unions embark on anti-BJP campaign

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 12:01 AM IST
New Delhi On January 18 this year, a prominent leader of the ongoing farmers’ protest against three new agricultural laws, Gurnam Singh Charuni, “clarified” before a platform of farm unions leading the agitation that he would never organise political meets without permission after having done so once
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Pronounced guilty by seekers of TRP: Ravi

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Bengaluru: Climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested by the Delhi Police in February in relation to a ‘toolkit’, an online document intended to help amplify the ongoing farmers’ protest, on Saturday hit out at the “seekers of TRPs” for “violating” her autonomy, and added that no matter how long it takes, the truth “always reveals itself”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

J’khand nod to 75% quota for locals in pvt jobs

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:59 PM IST
RANCHI: The Jharkhand cabinet has approved an employment policy that mandates a 75% reservation in private sector jobs up to a monthly salary of 30,000 for local residents, people familiar with the matter said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

India has 100 unicorns, majority of them set up after 2005, says report

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:58 PM IST
New Delhi India has 100 unicorns with a combined market capitalisation of $240 billion, and two-thirds of them have started after 2005 because of remarkable changes in the funding, infrastructure, regulatory and business environment, a Credit Suisse research report has said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students of classes 9 and 11, however have to appear for exams as they are attending offline classes. (HT PHOTO).
Students of classes 9 and 11, however have to appear for exams as they are attending offline classes. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Odisha to promote all students from Classes 1 to 8 for 2nd consecutive year

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:58 PM IST
  • School and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said his department has given a proposal to promote the students of Classes 1 to 8 as no offline classes could be held.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

2 mn vaccinated in a day, tally reaches 28.2mn: Govt

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:53 PM IST
New Delhi The Union health ministry said on Saturday that India administered record 2
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Ambani threat case: NIA records statement of Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze

By HT Correspondents
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:53 PM IST
New Delhi A special cell team of Delhi police on Saturday interrogated Tehsin Akhtar, the last known chief of the now dormant homegrown terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM), after two smartphones were recovered from his barrack in Tihar’s jail number 8, one of which reportedly sent out a message that claimed responsibility for the explosives found in the SUV outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students sitting inside Dr. DS Dev Examination Hall for CET exam at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana in this file picture from September 2020. (Harsimar Pal Singh/Hindustan Times)
Students sitting inside Dr. DS Dev Examination Hall for CET exam at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana in this file picture from September 2020. (Harsimar Pal Singh/Hindustan Times)
india news

'Test for govt job recruitment likely to be held in Sept': Union minister

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Online test for govt recruitment likely to be held in September: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan service and sacrifice made by healthcare workers during Covid-19 will be for nothing if people let their guard down. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times Archive)
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan service and sacrifice made by healthcare workers during Covid-19 will be for nothing if people let their guard down. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times Archive)
india news

Can’t afford defeat in war against Covid-19: Vardhan warns citizens

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:35 PM IST
  • The Union minister said that people should continue to follow the restrictions with the same amount of consistency as they had done last year when the pandemic was at its peak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier in the day, the CM also criticised the DMK for dynasty politics, after MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin was fielded as a candidate from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency in Chennai.(ANI)
Earlier in the day, the CM also criticised the DMK for dynasty politics, after MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin was fielded as a candidate from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency in Chennai.(ANI)
india news

TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami confident of ‘sweeping majority’ in assembly polls

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:03 PM IST
Talking about electoral alliances, Palaniswami said that the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) party breaking its ties with the ADMK would not be a loss.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fire in Similipal biosphere came as Odisha topped the list of forest fire incidents with 6627 fire spots since February 24 as per the Forest Survey of India’s fire alerts system. (HT PHOTO).
The fire in Similipal biosphere came as Odisha topped the list of forest fire incidents with 6627 fire spots since February 24 as per the Forest Survey of India’s fire alerts system. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Forest fire in Similipal National Park completely contained, says Odisha govt

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:37 PM IST
The chief of the Forest Fire Task Force Dr Sandeep Tripathy said proactive steps taken by the state government to check and control forest fire in the state has led to total control in the forest fire situation in Odisha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP