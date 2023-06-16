Uttarakhand: ‘Mahapanchayat’ not allowed amid tension

The administration in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Thursday did not allow a mahapanchayat (grand assembly of village leaders) called by local trade bodies and Hindu right-wing outfits in Purola, citing prohibitory orders in place in the town against assembly of more than four people. HT Image

However, a symbolic protest was held at Purola stadium by a few members of Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) — both right-wing outfits — amid heavy police deployment across the town, which has been reeling under communal tension since May 26 following an abduction attempt on a minor girl by two men, including a Muslim.

On Thursday, shops stayed shut after the local trade union called for a strike against the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which it said was “uncalled for in a peaceful town”. The district administration imposed Section 144 on Wednesday to be in place till June 19.

“The law-and-order situation is under control. We have taken effective measures to ensure peace,” SS Bhandari, Barkot circle officer, said. “Strict implementation of Section 144 of CrPC has been done.”

Heavy police forces were deployed across the town to maintain law-and-order following the call of mahapanchayat in protest against alleged incidents of “love jihad” – a term used by right-wing groups to describe an alleged conspiracy by Muslim men to woo Hindu women. Courts and the Union government do not officially recognise the term.

Amid heavy barricading by the police, several vehicles heading towards Purola were stopped at Naugaon, 18km away. A total of 19 people were arrested at Naugaon and booked under Section 151 (knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

Meanwhile, members of Bajrang Dal and VHP handed over a memorandum intended for chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to the Purola sub-divisional magistrate (SDM). “Legal action should be taken with regard to attempts by people with Jihadi mentality to defame the Hindu community and right-wing organisations,” the memorandum read.

Purola SDM Devanand Sharma said, “We are forwarding the memorandum for appropriate action at the highest level.”

VHP working president of Purola, Virender Singh Rawat, said, “Local community wanted to hold a mahapanchayat for a solution to the issue, but the administration and police took suppressive measures by imposing Section 144 of CrPC in our peaceful town.”

Tensions in Purola were triggered on May 26 when two men, a Muslim and a Hindu, allegedly tried to abduct a girl. Residents alleged it was a case of “love jihad”. The two accused were arrested on May 27. But right-wing groups held protests and attacked shops and houses of Muslims. On June 4, posters asking Muslim traders to vacate their shops in Purola before a mahapanchayat on June 15 came up at various places.

A day later, the police registered a first information report (FIR) against unidentified people under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc.), 505 (statements conducing public mischief), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for putting up anti-Muslim posters.