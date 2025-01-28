Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Complaint filed against Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for Formula E cancellation: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jan 28, 2025 06:37 PM IST

Ex-IPS officer and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader RS Praveen Kumar filed a formal complaint against CM Revanth Reddy for Formula-E cancellation

A former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader has lodged a formal complaint against Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy. The complaint lodged against the CM alleged “criminal breach of trust” and substantial financial loss to the state exchequer due to “abrupt” cancellation of the Formula E race event in Hyderabad, India Today reported.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (file image)(ANI)
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (file image)(ANI)

HT cannot independently verify this information.

According to the complaint filed by RS Praveen Kumar, the state capital was positioned as a global hub for “e-mobility and sustainable innovation”,

The city was hosting its first Formula E race in February 2023. According to the report citing the complaint, the event generated $83 million in revenue and showcased Telangana's potential on the global stage.

In his complaint, Kumar claimed that under Reddy's administration, subsequent Formula E events were “unilaterally cancelled”, allegedly allegedly without consulting experts, the cabinet, or the state assembly.

This decision, Kumar claimed, led to a financial loss of 55 crore, already paid as part of the agreement, and a tarnished reputation for Telangana on the global stage.

'CM violated the oath of office'

Praveen Kumar shared the complaint on X, saying"I have complained against hon’ble chief minister of Telangana, Mr Revanth Reddy for he indulged in criminal breach of trust according section 316 BNS. I have argued that he (CM) also violated the oath of office which he took on Dec 6, 2023 where in he promised that he will rule the state as per constitution, not by affection or ill-will. But he is doing the otherwise."

"Because of his premature termination of Formula E Agreement and subsequent vengeful witch-hunt, Telangana not only lost 55 Cr of investment, but also a precious e-mobility valley which would have created thousands of jobs! This project would have become jewel in the crown of the nation!" the ex-IPS officer continued.

“What’s the difference between the ‘Kite Festival’ organised by Dept of Tourism, Govt of Telangana on Sankranthi wherein representatives from 14 countries seems to have participated and the Formula - E Race held in Hyderabad. Both were government sponsored events aimed to promote the image of capital and the state. How come one becomes right and the other wrong?” Kumar added.

Also Read: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announces Cabinet sub-committee 'to resolve problems of Telugu cinema' amid Pushpa 2 case

Praveen Kumar requests investigation

Praveen Kumar requested that the SHO of Narsingi Police Station to file a case and investigate the circumstances surrounding the CM’s decision to cancel the agreement, which resulted in his tax money becoming a 'dead investment'.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On