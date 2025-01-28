Complaint filed against Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for Formula E cancellation: Report

A former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader has lodged a formal complaint against Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy. The complaint lodged against the CM alleged “criminal breach of trust” and substantial financial loss to the state exchequer due to “abrupt” cancellation of the Formula E race event in Hyderabad, India Today reported. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (file image)(ANI)

According to the complaint filed by RS Praveen Kumar, the state capital was positioned as a global hub for “e-mobility and sustainable innovation”,

The city was hosting its first Formula E race in February 2023. According to the report citing the complaint, the event generated $83 million in revenue and showcased Telangana's potential on the global stage.

In his complaint, Kumar claimed that under Reddy's administration, subsequent Formula E events were “unilaterally cancelled”, allegedly allegedly without consulting experts, the cabinet, or the state assembly.

This decision, Kumar claimed, led to a financial loss of ₹55 crore, already paid as part of the agreement, and a tarnished reputation for Telangana on the global stage.

'CM violated the oath of office'

Praveen Kumar shared the complaint on X, saying"I have complained against hon’ble chief minister of Telangana, Mr Revanth Reddy for he indulged in criminal breach of trust according section 316 BNS. I have argued that he (CM) also violated the oath of office which he took on Dec 6, 2023 where in he promised that he will rule the state as per constitution, not by affection or ill-will. But he is doing the otherwise."

"Because of his premature termination of Formula E Agreement and subsequent vengeful witch-hunt, Telangana not only lost 55 Cr of investment, but also a precious e-mobility valley which would have created thousands of jobs! This project would have become jewel in the crown of the nation!" the ex-IPS officer continued.

“What’s the difference between the ‘Kite Festival’ organised by Dept of Tourism, Govt of Telangana on Sankranthi wherein representatives from 14 countries seems to have participated and the Formula - E Race held in Hyderabad. Both were government sponsored events aimed to promote the image of capital and the state. How come one becomes right and the other wrong?” Kumar added.

Praveen Kumar requests investigation

Praveen Kumar requested that the SHO of Narsingi Police Station to file a case and investigate the circumstances surrounding the CM’s decision to cancel the agreement, which resulted in his tax money becoming a 'dead investment'.