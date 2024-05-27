Complaint filed in B’luru court over PM Modi’s speech in Raj

A complaint has been filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the People’s Representatives Special (Magistrate) Court, accusing him of making a “provocative and hateful speech during an election campaign”. The court has scheduled a hearing for May 28 (BJP media)

The complaint was filed by Ziaur Rahman Nomani of Hebbal on May 23 in the 42nd additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) Court.

According to the complaint Modi stated, “if the Congress comes to power, it will redistribute the wealth of the people of the country to Muslims,” during his campaign.

He alleged that Modi’s speech was offensive to Muslims, implying that it equated them to invaders who looted the nation’s wealth.

He argued that such rhetoric incites hatred and disrupts public harmony, necessitating legal action against PM Modi.

The court has scheduled a hearing for May 28, with advocate Murtaza Ali Baig representing the complainant.

The speech in question was allegedly made by the PM during an election campaign in Banswara, Rajasthan, on April 21.

The petitioner has requested that the Amrithalli police station be directed to register a criminal case against the PM under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including: section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 503 and 504 (criminal intimidation and intentional insult) section 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes)

On April 26, Ziaur Rahman Nomani, a human rights activist, initially filed a complaint at the Amrithalli police station. However, the police refused to register a first information report (FIR), citing the Election Commission’s jurisdiction over election-related issues.

On April 27, the activist sent a complaint to the Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda via email but allegedly did not receive a satisfactory response.