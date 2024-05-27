 Complaint filed in B’luru court over PM Modi’s speech in Raj | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Complaint filed in B’luru court over PM Modi’s speech in Raj

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
May 27, 2024 07:18 AM IST

The speech in question was allegedly made by Modi during an election campaign in Banswara, Rajasthan, on April 21

A complaint has been filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the People’s Representatives Special (Magistrate) Court, accusing him of making a “provocative and hateful speech during an election campaign”.

The court has scheduled a hearing for May 28 (BJP media)
The court has scheduled a hearing for May 28 (BJP media)

The complaint was filed by Ziaur Rahman Nomani of Hebbal on May 23 in the 42nd additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) Court.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to the complaint Modi stated, “if the Congress comes to power, it will redistribute the wealth of the people of the country to Muslims,” during his campaign.

He alleged that Modi’s speech was offensive to Muslims, implying that it equated them to invaders who looted the nation’s wealth.

He argued that such rhetoric incites hatred and disrupts public harmony, necessitating legal action against PM Modi.

The court has scheduled a hearing for May 28, with advocate Murtaza Ali Baig representing the complainant.

The speech in question was allegedly made by the PM during an election campaign in Banswara, Rajasthan, on April 21.

The petitioner has requested that the Amrithalli police station be directed to register a criminal case against the PM under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including: section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 503 and 504 (criminal intimidation and intentional insult) section 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes)

On April 26, Ziaur Rahman Nomani, a human rights activist, initially filed a complaint at the Amrithalli police station. However, the police refused to register a first information report (FIR), citing the Election Commission’s jurisdiction over election-related issues.

On April 27, the activist sent a complaint to the Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda via email but allegedly did not receive a satisfactory response.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Delhi Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Complaint filed in B’luru court over PM Modi’s speech in Raj
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On