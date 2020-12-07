‘Complaints are there in big project’: Bihar deputy CM on tap water promise

india

Urging entrepreneurs to come up with solutions, Bihar deputy chief minister Renu Devi on Sunday admitted lapses in chief minister’s flagship Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal scheme, saying some complaints are bound to be there when a project is being carried out on a big scale. The comment comes days after HT reported that some 41% of the tap water supply projects were partially or fully non-functional.

“When projects are being carried out on a big scale, some complaints are bound to come. However, we have resolved 745 complaints received within three days,” said Devi, adding, steps are being taken to streamline the things from district to the panchayat level.

A survey was conducted on the instructions of the public health and engineering department (PHED) in different districts on the tap water supply project, part of the seven resolves programme.

As per the reports submitted by the district magistrates of 28 out of 38 districts, 186 of the 2,954 projects inspected were noticed incomplete, while 279 projects were found non-functional during the inspection. As many as 1,952 projects were running without any complaint, but 562 projects of different scales had minor issues and 189 had major problems.

Citing an example of a complaint from Amwa Majhar village in West Champaran, Renu Devi said, “It was resolved immediately after it was brought to our notice.”

Talking about the survey being undertaken across the state, she said encouraging results have been found.

The deputy CM said, “A toll free number has also been given and any complaint received would be resolved proactively.”

Appeals youth to set up industries

Meanwhile, Renu Devi also appealed to the youth and masses to set up industries at their own level.

“We are focussing on small, as well as large industries. Entrepreneurs have started to respond to invitations extended within the few weeks after the formation of the new government. We will extend all the necessary help to the youth and other people as per the skill acquired,” she said.