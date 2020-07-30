Complete lockdown extended till August 6 in Manipur

india

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 21:59 IST

Manipur authorities on Thursday extended the complete lockdown in the entire state for another seven days till August 6 or until further orders whoever is earlier.

The state had been witnessing complete lockdown from 2pm of July 23 after the report of detecting infection of Covid-19 amongst a few people who have no history of travel outside the state.

State Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu who is the chairperson of state executive committee of the state disaster management authority, issued an order in connection with the extension of complete lockdown on Thursday.

“There shall be complete lockdown and Deputy Commissioners will issue an order imposing curfew in their districts,” says the order.

The activities which were permitted during the complete lockdown were also issued along with the order.

Meanwhile three more deaths were reported “due to co-morbid health conditions and Covid-19” in the state,taking the total Covid-19 related death tally to four on Thursday,according to officials.

On Wednesday, the state reported its first death related to Covid-19 at RIMS hospital.The 56 year old patient was from Khongjom.

The 2nd,3rd and 4th death cases related to Covid-19 were reported from RIMS and JNIMS hospitals ,official sources said. The 2nd case is a 48 year old male resident of Leimakhong while the 3rd case is a 47 year old male inhabitant of Langol.The 60 year old patient who is the 4th case is from Moijing.

After the state recorded its biggest single-day spike of 141 Covid-19 cases on wednesday, as many as 47 persons including 10 females were confirmed as new cases of Covid 19 on Thursday,officials said.

On the other hand,19 persons were discharged from the Covid care facilities and centres,the source said.Total number of Covid-19 positive in the state increases to 2506 while the active and recovereds cases are 829 and 1,672 respectively. The recovery rate is 66.90 percent.