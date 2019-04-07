Concern grows over missing Indian doctor in UK

There is growing concern over the safety of Uma Kulkarni, a doctor who is missing since April 3 from her home in Herefordshire, with the police issuing a missing persons appeal in the Bristol-north Somerset area in west England.

Kulkarni, 42, completed her MBBS qualification from Nagpur University in 1999 and registered with the General Medical Council to practice in the United Kingdom in 2015, according to records.

The police said her home is in Herefordshire in the west Midlands, suggesting she may have travelled to the Bristol area.

The Avon and Somerset police said: “She is thought to have travelled into the Avon and Somerset force area as her car – a bronze coloured Toyota Auris – was found near Aust Services near to the Severn Bridge crossing”.

The police described her as an Asian woman, 5ft tall of slim build, with black hair and both ears pierced. “She normally wears earrings. It is not known what Uma was wearing when she went missing”.

The police said officers have carried out enquiries in the area near the Severn Bridge, which links England with Wales, adding that concern is growing for her welfare because there has been no contact from her.

Doctors from India constitute the largest country group after UK-trained medical personnel in the National Health Service.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 23:08 IST