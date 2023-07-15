Concretisation of Yamuna behind record spree

The Yamuna was flowing almost three metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres at the Delhi Railway Bridge according to a real-time hydrograph run by the Central Water Commission (CWC) at the location. Although the water level started dipping late night on July 13, it is likely to remain above both the danger mark and its previous record (207.49 metres in 1978) even on July 15, according to CWC’s forecast. The immediate cause of this disaster – as HT has explained before – is the release of water from upstream parts of the river after heavy rains. While these heavy rains are also the result of the climate crisis, it is universally accepted that Indians have not had much role to play in this warming – at least thus far. What Indians have had a role in, is making the Yamuna prone to floods – by concretising the area close to the river. Here are three charts that show this. Flooding near the Yamuna has reached record levels. (HT photo)