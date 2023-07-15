Home / India News / Concretisation of Yamuna behind record spree

Concretisation of Yamuna behind record spree

ByAbhishek Jha
Jul 15, 2023 12:45 AM IST

A look at how the Yamuna has become prone to floods thanks to human activity near the river

The Yamuna was flowing almost three metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres at the Delhi Railway Bridge according to a real-time hydrograph run by the Central Water Commission (CWC) at the location. Although the water level started dipping late night on July 13, it is likely to remain above both the danger mark and its previous record (207.49 metres in 1978) even on July 15, according to CWC’s forecast. The immediate cause of this disaster – as HT has explained before – is the release of water from upstream parts of the river after heavy rains. While these heavy rains are also the result of the climate crisis, it is universally accepted that Indians have not had much role to play in this warming – at least thus far. What Indians have had a role in, is making the Yamuna prone to floods – by concretising the area close to the river. Here are three charts that show this.

Flooding near the Yamuna has reached record levels. (HT photo)
Flooding near the Yamuna has reached record levels. (HT photo)
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out