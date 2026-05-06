'Conditional upon...': Congress officially willing to back Vijay's TVK in Tamil Nadu, but has a condition

Congress on Wednesday agreed to back actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to form a government in Tamil Nadu, but put forth a condition.

TVK chief Vijay is likely to form government with support of Congress.

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The party said that it is ready to support Vijay, but the backing would be “conditional upon the TVK keeping out from this alliance any communal forces that do not believe in the Constitution of India”.

This comes after Vijay's party reached out to Congress for support after it fell short of the majority mark in Tamil Nadu with just 108 seats to its name, while 118 is needed to form a government. Out of these 108 seats, Vijay won in two and would have to leave one. Congress won five seats in the state.

In a letter, Congress said that Vijay formally requested the grand old party to extend support for forming government in the state. “The people of Tamil Nadu, especially the youth, have delivered a very clear, strong and overwhelming verdict for a secular, progressive and welfarist government that believes in constitutional principles. They have chosen the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) led by Mr. Vijay to form the next government,” Congress said in the letter.

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{{^usCountry}} It added that it was Congress' “constitutional duty” to respect people's mandate in the state. “The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) has decided to extend its full support to the TVK to form the government,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It added that it was Congress' “constitutional duty” to respect people's mandate in the state. “The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) has decided to extend its full support to the TVK to form the government,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

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