Congress accuses Bihar deputy CM of altering age, cite documents showing 12 year gap

The Congress on Saturday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhury of “altering” his age in election affidavits to “hoodwink voters and flout constitutional norms”. Supriya Shrinate said that Chaudhary’s election from Parbatta in the 2000 polls was annulled by the Supreme Court over age fraud. (PTI)

During a press briefing, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate brandished documents, including a 2003 Supreme Court order that pegged his birth year as 1981, making him 44 in 2025, against his latest declaration of his birth year being 1968.

Shrinate said that Chaudhary’s election from Parbatta in the 2000 polls was annulled by the Supreme Court over age fraud. “The Supreme Court found that he had lied about his age, as he was not 25 when he gave his affidavit.”

The Congress leader claimed that in his 2010 election affidavit, Chaudhary claimed to be 28, aligning with a 1981 birth year, making him 44 now. But, in the 2025 filing, his age is 56. “This isn’t just one man’s deceit — it’s the BJP’s brand of politics: lies, fraud, data manipulation,” she said, further urging the ECI to probe the matter.

BJP spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel refuted the allegations, saying, “The Opposition are now making all sorts of allegations and spreading misinformation against the BJP as they know how BJP and NDA would form the government in Bihar with a big majority.”