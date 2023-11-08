Cong accuses BJP of putting up posters against its leader in Indore: ‘Don’t believe in dirty politics', party retorts

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Wednesday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of putting up a poster of its party leader Kamal Nath in Indore. Congress Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Rakesh Singh Yadav said he filed a complaint with the Election Commission in connection with the incident following which the Municipal Corporation removed the poster. Poster put up in MP's Indore against Congress leader Kamal Nath(Live Hindustan)

“BJP candidate from Indore-1 assembly seat Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP leader Narendra Saluja, who was expelled from Congress party, together got this poster put up by the Municipal Corporation team in Bada Ganpati area in the city,” Yadav said according to news agency ANI.

“There is also a police checking point in this area but the poster has been put up at around 3 am in the night here,” he added. The leader also demanded the deployment of the paramilitary force in the constituency.

BJP leader Narendra Saluja hit back at the allegations saying that even though what was mentioned in the poster was correct, neither he nor his party was behind it. "Although it is true that Kamal Nath's name comes up as the originator of 1984 anti-Sikh riots and whatever is written on the poster is correct… The Bharatiya Janata Party does not believe in dirty politics… The Congress plays this kind of dirty politics. This is the factionalism of Congress… There are many groups in Congress which did not get tickets, they have put up such posters and are defaming the BJP," Saluja said.

“Nowadays, it is the era of CCTV, the footage will be released and evidence will also be found…” the leader added.

A poster defaming the Congress leader was seen in MP's Indore on Wednesday. “Is the originator of terrorism in Punjab eligible to become the next CM?” it read.

Earlier in September, posters depicting Kamal Nath as a "monster of corruption" or “haiwan” were put up in Bhopal. The posters which were plastered at bus stops and other locations invited strong criticism from the Opposition.

(With agencies' inputs)