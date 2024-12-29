Menu Explore
‘Cong creating controversy over Manmohan Singh's funeral', says Union minister Hardeep Puri

ByHT News Desk
Dec 29, 2024 02:54 PM IST

A war of words erupted between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress over Singh's cremation at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday hit out at the Congress, accusing it of “creating” a controversy over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and building a memorial for him.

Supporters during Congress silent rally in tribute to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who died in New Delhi on Thursday night.(PTI file)
Supporters during Congress silent rally in tribute to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who died in New Delhi on Thursday night.(PTI file)

“There is no controversy but it is being created. Congress party is isolated in the INDI alliance and even in the country. Congress which didn't allow PV Narasimha Rao's mortal remains to come to party headquarters and his final cremation was done in Hyderabad,” Puri told ANI.

"Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter that we (Congress) would like something - the home ministry released a communication and said that we agreed to their request," the minister said.

Puri assured that a memorial will be built to honour the memory of the former PM.

ALSO READ: JP Nadda's ‘super PM jibe’ amid Congress' attack over Manmohan Singh's funeral

"The Sikh community came and prayed for him (Manmohan Singh). We have always admired his work and drawn inspiration from him. Even today, when his ashes were immersed, our people were there and not the people from Congress. In the days to come, a memorial will be built for sure. I don't think that we should give a free run to those who are creating controversy," he added.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma too slammed the Congress, accusing it of politicisng the ex-PM's demise.

"Dr Manmohan Singh, a statesman of unparalleled dignity and intellect, deserved much better, both in life and in death. It is deeply disheartening to witness the Congress Party attempting to stir controversy around his final journey, diminishing the solemnity it truly deserved," Sarma said in a post on X.

Political row over Manmohan Singh's funeral

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh died on Thursday at the age of 92. He was cremated with full state honours on Saturday in the presence of top dignitaries from the country and abroad.

A war of words erupted between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress over Singh's cremation at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat.

Notably, a war of words has broken out between BJP and Congress leaders over the cremation of Manmohan Singh at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat.

Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in an X post,"The great son of India and the first Prime Minister of the Sikh community, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji has been totally insulted by the present government by performing his last rites today at the Nigambodh Ghat."

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
Follow Us On