Gearing up for the Bihar assembly elections, the Congress linked the alleged Vote Chori (theft) with economy, social justice, and national security and highlighted Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s “broken promises and betrayals”. It added that “In his 20 years as the CM of Bihar, Nitish Kumar has done too little to empower the people of Bihar.” Cong hits out at Nitish over ‘broken promises’

Setting the tone of the first meeting of the (Extended) Congress Working Committee in Bihar, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said the “conspiracy” to remove millions of voters” will also affect social benefits of Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes, minorities and other marginalised groups. He reminded that the Congress government had given 69% reservation in Tamil Nadu 30 years ago but Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to give constitutional protection to the proposed 65% reservation in Bihar, in a bid to position the Congress as the champions of social justice.

In his short speech to the extended CWC, Rahul Gandhi said “We have caught them (Election Commission and the BJP) by their neck” on vote chori. He maintained that the EC has been “thoroughly exposed” and their allegations of vote chori have been proved to be true. Gandhi also told the party that “We have to take the vote chori campaign to every household.” On the Bihar election, Gandhi maintained that the Congress has taken upon itself to give a credible campaign and the aim is to revive the party and bring the INDIA bloc government in Bihar.

Gandhi also told the CWC that apart from deletion or addition of votes, it has come to his notice that poll booths are being changed to confuse voters. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal announced that the party has started a campaign to collect 5 crore signatures against vote theft and the EC’s attitude and send it to the EC.

Gandhi emphasised the urgent need for a nationwide caste census and the removal of the 50% reservation cap to ensure equitable participation for marginalised groups.

“Even today in this country, there are EBCs, backward classes, dalits, tribals and minorities, all of whom don’t receive the participation they deserve,” he said.

The event saw members of the INDIA bloc commit to a transformative 10-point programme aimed at uplifting marginalised communities.

Blowing the bugle for the election for the “transformation of Bihar”, the Congress claimed that people of Bihar do not want religious polarization, but progress and employment. The extended CWC meeting, held at the historic Sadaqat Ashram, the state headquarters set up in 1921, saw leaders rallied against the BJP-led NDA government, accusing it of electoral manipulation, corruption, and failures in development.

Mallikarjun Kharge positioned the upcoming state poll as a pivotal moment for the nation. “The upcoming Bihar elections hold a lot of significance not only for Bihar but for the entire country, as they will mark the beginning of the countdown to the end of the corrupt Modi government at the Centre,” Kharge said. He highlighted Bihar’s historical role in India’s freedom struggle, noting that it was 85 years ago at the INC session in Ramgarh in 1940 where the proposal for a ‘Samvidhan Sabha’ was first moved.

In its resolution, the Congress claimed that its Vote-Chori revelation and irregularities in electoral rolls has “shaken public belief in the very foundations of our democracy”. The CWC hailed Gandhi for “boldly exposing the shameless Vote Chori and bravely fighting these brazen attempts to subvert democracy”.

Launching a frontal attack against the BJP, the CWC said, “This exposes the systematic and deliberate conspiracy used to manufacture an elected majority for the BJP. A government built on stolen mandates and rigged voter lists has no moral or political legitimacy. It is not based on public trust but on deceit.”

The principal Opposition party said that as the BJP lacks “democratic accountability” and can come to power “through deceit”, “the Government is freed of any obligation to care about unemployment, farmer suicides, inflation, crumbling healthcare, ruined education and crumbling infrastructure.”

Coming down heavily on the Special Revision, the Congress resolution said, “Their aim is clear: to disenfranchise the poor, workers, backward classes and minorities - the very people who are determined to oust the NDA from Bihar. Once their votes are taken away, they will also be deprived of their other rights - ration, housing, water, pension, healthcare facilities and even dignity.”

Addressing a press conference, Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot claimed that “change is inevitable” in Bihar and urged the Election Commission to ensure that the upcoming elections are conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Venugopal announced that bigger revelations of vote chori will be made in the coming days. “As Rahul Gandhi demonstrated through his two press conferences that these are not allegations of Vote chori, there is clear evidence of Vote chori. Today, he (Gandhi) mentioned about that, he is again working on other constituencies, which can be a hydrogen bomb or any other bomb.”

The CWC resolution claimed India’s foreign policy has collapsed and “the government mindlessly oscillates between appeasing the US and tilting towards China.” The Congress recalled US President President Trump’s repeated claims of using trade to stop Operation Sindoor and alleged that “the Modi Government has refused to address with honesty.” It mentioned Trump’s 50% tariff, humiliation of deported Indians and his attempt to stop hiring of Indians be tech giants.

“And now, lakhs of Indian citizens find their future in the US at risk because of the Trump administration’s hostile changes to the H1B visa policy. The Government’s attempt to address this crisis with its recent reactionary tilt towards Beijing is a cure worse than the disease. China poses major threats to our territorial integrity, national security, and economic prosperity,” the CWC added.

The CWC expressed “profound distress over the ongoing genocide of innocent civilians in Gaza” and said, “India has always been a beacon of moral conscience and the champion of the postcolonial world – it has now shamefully been reduced to a silent spectator. Our foreign policy has now acquired a moral taint.”