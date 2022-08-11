Cong plans ‘Mehangai Chaupals’ against price rise, mega rally in Delhi on Aug 28

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said it will continue its fight against price rise by organising a series of “Mehangai Chaupal” meetings in all assembly constituencies from August 17 to 23 that will culminate in a mega rally in Delhi’s Ramlila maidan on August 28.

“The Congress party will take this fight forward with a series of protests against the price rise and unemployment in the coming weeks. The party will organise several “Mehangai Chaupal” interactive meetings at Mandis, retail markets and other locations in all assembly constituencies from 17th to 23rd August 2022. This will culminate in a “Mehangai Par Halla Bol” rally on 28 August 2022 at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi that will be addressed by senior Congress leaders,” Congress general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh said in a statement. He added the state Congress committees will hold ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol-Chalo Dilli’ events at state, district and block levels.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s criticism of the ‘Black Friday Protest’ by the Congress on August 5 protest, the Congress leader said his “desperate attempt to tar legitimate protest” is a sign that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is insecure and has failed to control “rampaging inflation and unemployment”.

“The people of India are suffering because of the Modi government’s economic mismanagement. Inflation is being exacerbated by higher taxes on essential goods like curd, buttermilk, and packaged food grains, while the transfer of public assets to crony capitalists and the introduction of the misguided Agnipath scheme are making a bad employment situation worse,” Jairam Ramesh said.

PM Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish over the Congress’s protest on Friday last when party leaders sported black clothes, saying: “Those who think that by wearing black clothes, their period of despair will end, are unaware that irrespective of the black magic and their belief in superstition, the public’s trust will never be restored in them,” he said.