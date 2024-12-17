‘Congress promoted river water disputes between states’: PM Modi in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday alleged that the Congress neither promoted farmers welfare nor let anyone do the same. He was addressing an event named “Ek Varsh-Parinaam Utkarsh” in Jaipur to mark one year of the BJP forming the government in Rajasthan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma during the ‘Ek Varsh-Parinaam Utkarsh’: Completion of 1 year of State Government of Rajasthan’ programme, in Jaipur on Tuesday.(ANI)

PM Modi also alleged that the Congress promoted river water disputes between states and cited the alleged delay in completing the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) as the “direct proof” of the party's “intention”.

"The Congress never wants to reduce water problems...The water of our rivers used to flow across the borders, but our farmers did not get its benefits. Instead of finding a solution, the Congress continued to promote water disputes between states," PM Modi said while addressing a public meeting in Dadiya.

"They talk big in the name of farmers but neither do they do anything for the farmers themselves, nor do they let others do it," he added.

The prime minister said that his party intends to promote dialogue between the states, unlike the Congress.

“We believe in cooperation, not opposition. We believe in solutions, not disruption. Therefore, our government has approved and also expanded the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project. As soon as the BJP government was formed in MP and Rajasthan, an agreement was reached on the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal project,” news agency PTI quoted PM Modi as saying.

He also reflected on the Sardar Sarovar Dam project in Gujarat and accused the “Congress and some non-governmental organisations” of adopting various “tactics” to stop the project. “The Congress never wants to reduce water problems...The water of our rivers used to flow across the borders, but our farmers did not get its benefits,” PM Modi added.

During the event, the prime minister also laid the foundation stone for 24 projects related to energy, road, railways and water worth over ₹46,400 crore. He also said that the Pravati, Kalisindh, and Chambal project will provide irrigation and drinking water facilities to 21 districts of the state, and also accelerate the development of bordering regions in Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi also reflected on the results of 2024 Lok Sabha election and said the mandate to the NDA for a third consecutive term was historic. He also appreciated chief minister Bajan Lal Sharma for “laying a strong foundation for the state's development.”

(With PTI inputs)