Cong protest against ED quizzing of Rahul turns violent in Hyd

Hyderabad

The “Chalo Raj Bhavan” call given by the Telangana Congress in protest against the probe by the Enforcement Directorate against Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leadrr Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case turned violent in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Congress workers pelted stones at the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation buses and set fire to a two-wheeler. The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the party workers as they tried to barge into Raj Bhavan, raising slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government at the Centre alleging witch-hunt of the Congress leaders.

Traffic on the busy Raj Bhavan Road came to a grinding halt, as the Congress workers came in a big procession. The protestors climbed atop an RTC bus and raised slogans against the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

There was a jostling between the police and the Congress party workers, when the latter tried to jump the barricades to enter Raj Bhavan. Some of the party workers fainted in the melee and they were shifted to nearby hospital.

The police arrested several Congress leaders including Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former MP Renuka Chowdary, PCC working president T Jagga Reddy and former minister J Geetha Reddy, who came to Raj Bhavan in a huge rally from Khairatabad, about half a kilometre away.

The Congress leaders entered into an argument with the police for creating hurdles when they were registering peaceful protest. At one stage, Renuka Chowdary was seen holding a police official by collar. She was later whisked away in a police van.

“The police should be held responsible for the tense situation at Raj Bhavan. We only wanted to take out a rally and submit a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan,” PCC working president Jagga Reddy said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON