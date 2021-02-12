Congress realises Nehru's blunder of 'gifting' land to China: BJP general secretary C T Ravi
The BJP took a dig at Rahul Gandhi on Friday for his allegation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ceded Indian territory to China, saying it was an acknowledgment of the realisation in the Congress that Jawaharlal Nehru had made a "Himalayan blunder" by "gifting" over 38,000 square kilometres of land to the neighbouring country.
"I am glad that the Congress has finally realised that PM Nehru created a 'Himalayan Blunder' by gifting 38,000 sq km land to China. Will it also question its co-owner, the coward Rahul Gandhi for making baseless allegations against PM Modi?" Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary C T Ravi said in a tweet.
Gandhi questioned the government on Friday over its agreement with China on troops disengagement in eastern Ladakh and alleged that Modi has "ceded" Indian territory to the Chinese.
The former Congress chief's attack on the government came a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured Parliament that India has not conceded anything in the sustained talks with China and it will not allow even an inch of its territory to be taken away by anyone.
Ahead of 2022 panchayat polls, BJD gets its electoral machinery moving

- Aware that the BJP will focus on Odisha after the Bengal polls, the BJD leadership has been trying to strengthen the party's support base in western Odisha districts.
Jammu and Kashmir to get 1st impact-based flood forecasting system

- The framework will be capable of being linked to any existing or future flood flow forecasting system, according to a spokesperson of J&K administration.
