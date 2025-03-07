Cong slams PM Modi on Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff: ‘Only interested in tareef

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the latter is only interested in ‘tareef’ (praises) and not concerned about tariffs. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh during the Congress Working Committee briefing, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi.(PTI file)

In an interview with PTI, the Congress leader said that the party will raise the issue of US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff threats during the upcoming second half of the Budget session and called for a “bipartisan collective resolve to deal with the threats.”

"Our prime minister wants to hear only 'tareef (praise)', he is not concerned about tariffs. 'Tareef kum, aur tariff pe baat kijiye (talk about the tariffs issue and less about your praise)," Ramesh told PTI.

He said Trump is redoing the entire rules of international trade and asserted that the US President's whole idea of reciprocal tariffs is "bizarre".

"We have negotiated a tariff schedule. About 170 countries have negotiated a trade agreement which became the World Trade Organisation in 1995. It took about 10 years to negotiate. Now, Mr Trump comes up with his own bizarre notion of what constitutes international trade," the Congress leader added.

"'You tariff, I tariff', that is not the way international trade functions. These rules have been negotiated. The WTO is World Trade Organisation not World Trump Organisation," he said.

On March 5, Trump criticised the high tariffs charged by India and other countries, terming them as “very unfair” and announced reciprocal tariffs from April 2 on nations that impose levies on American goods.

Ramesh slams Modi govt on deportation of illegal migrants

Hitting out at the government over how illegal Indian immigrants were deported from the US, Ramesh said,"He should speak frankly...Trump is threatening a country like India. The prime minister talks about having a '56-inch chest', where is his '56-inch chest' now?"

"Remember what Indira Gandhi had told President (Richard) Nixon in November 1971. President Nixon and Henry Kissinger had tried to defame India but Indira Gandhi stood up and said 'I will do what is in the interest of India'," Ramesh recalled.

"It is a question of India's interest. But our PM is doing 'Namaste Trump', 'my good friend Trump', he is busy hugging him. So this question (on tariffs) will be raised (in Parliament). We have raised the issue of Indian citizens," he said.

The manner in which President Trump is targeting India it is a "serious issue" and a matter of our sovereignty, Ramesh asserted.

He further claimed that the prime minister doesn't break his silence in Parliament and sends External Affairs minister "who is like a spokesperson of the US".

"The US does not have an ambassador and the external affairs minister talks like a US envoy," Ramesh said.