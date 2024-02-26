Cong-IUML seat-sharing talks end on ‘positive’ note

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) termed the discussions with the Congress leadership over seat-sharing ‘satisfactory’ in the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday and said the final decision will be announced after the party meeting on February 27. The UDF had won 19 of the state’s 20 seats with the lone Alappuzha seat going to the CPI(M)-led LDF (ANI)

Seat-sharing within the Congress-led UDF has been held up for weeks following the IUML pressing hard for a third seat this time, apart from its traditional strongholds of Malappuram and Ponnani. The issue has been a raging political topic in the state leading even to speculations of IUML planning to fight solo if its demand was not met by the Congress.

But IUML national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty was optimistic after the meeting ended. “The talks with the Congress leadership were positive. We will now evaluate the details at our party committee meeting to be convened by Panakkad Sayid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal on February 27. We cannot disclose the details right now. The decision will be announced then,” he said.

Congress leader VD Satheesan, who took part in the talks in Kochi, said, “We have completed the talks. It was positive. Let them discuss it with their leadership on February 27 and we will also consult with the AICC leadership. The final decision will be taken soon. After that, we will hold discussions on our candidates.”

According to people familiar with the matter, the Congress is likely to give away a Rajya Sabha seat from its kitty to the IUML when it falls vacant in July this year. The national party reportedly told its ally that it cannot afford to part with one of its Lok Sabha seats especially considering the party’s astounding performance in the 2019 polls when it won 15 of the 16 seats it contested. The UDF had won 19 of the state’s 20 seats with the lone Alappuzha seat going to the CPI(M)-led LDF.