Congress a divided house over question of handling suspended MLA Rahul Mamkootathil

Mamkootathil, a first-time MLA, has been campaigning for the party’s candidates unofficially in the upcoming local body elections in his constituency.

Former KPCC president and Kannur MP K Sudhakaran stirred a row by claiming that he was not informed about the party’s decision to suspend him in the wake of the allegations and that he did not attend the leadership meeting that made the decision.

Sudhakaran’s remarks run contrary to the stand adopted by Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan that the decision to suspend Rahul from the party’s primary membership was taken collectively by the party.

Sudhakaran also indicated that he would share the stage with Rahul if such an opportunity presented itself.

“He (Rahul) must reform himself and change his lifestyle. But I cannot stand with those who are trying to destroy his political career over the issue,” the Congress leader told reporters.

However, senior party leader and former MP K Muraleedharan said that the MLA has no right to attend party meetings or share the stage with party leaders.

“It’s okay for Rahul to do door-to-door campaigning for the party workers who helped him during his MLA election. But he has no right to attend meetings or share stage with party leaders. He remains under suspension. Those who have committed a crime must be punished,” he said.

The MLA himself said he would campaign for his party workers as long as he could stand on his feet.

“I have not attended party meetings so far. But when those who worked so tirelessly for my election demand my presence during their campaigning, I am committed to doing it. Before even getting the right to vote, I have been campaigning for this party and I will continue to do so,” he said.

Rahul has been accused of sending obscene messages to a woman actor.

Several audio clips have also made the rounds on local media in which a voice resembling the MLA is heard asking a woman to abort the baby she is carrying. HT could not independently verify the veracity of the audio and chat.

The MLA, so far, has denied the allegations.

No FIR has been filed against him yet.