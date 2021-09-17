Congress ally Muslim League calls for caste-based census in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Muslim League, a partner in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), on Thursday sought a caste-based census in Kerala and asked the state government to formulate a consensus on this regard. This is the first time a political party is seeking caste-based census in the state.

Talking to mediapersons in Kozhikode (north Kerala), party leader KP A Majeed said there is no point in deferring the social reality and the party will first raise this in the next UDF meeting and later take it up with the government. He said the present reservation system was based on an old census and there are complaints that only a section of the backward classes are enjoying the benefit of reservation.

Recently, Bihar assembly had passed a unanimous resolution and later an all-party team had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention. Later, Bihar chief minister Nitish Yadav said he was optimistic and the Centre would take a speedy decision.

“We feel in Kerala too it should be done. As long as reservation continues it is a natural process and we can’t postpone it like this. It will help some of the most backward classes which failed to get the benefits,” he said. When asked whether such an exercise will aggravate simmering social tension he said parties can’t run away from reality for long. He said the state government should talk to all parties and social organisation to reach a consensus.

In Kerala, Muslims enjoy 10% reservation in government jobs and 12% in educational institutions. In the state, SC/ST communities get 10% and others backward section gets 40% reservation, including Muslims and a section of Christians. According to 2011 census, 54.73% population are Hindus, Muslims 26.56%, Christians 18.38% and 0.33% belong to other religions or have no religion.